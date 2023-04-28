ICMAI CMA June 2023 Exam Dates Revised, Check Details Here

ICMAI CMA June 2023: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Cost Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) has revised the CMA foundation, intermediate and final exam dates for the June term. Those candidates who are appearing for the CMA exam can complete the timetable by visiting the official website i.e. icmai.in.

As per the revised schedule, the examination authority will conduct the CMA Foundation June exam 2023 on July 16, 2023, whereas the CMA Final and Intermediate exams will begin on July 15, 2023, and will end on July 22, 2023.

CMA June 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

CMA June 2023 Exam Timings

As per the details provided, paper 1 and paper 2 of the foundation exam will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, while paper 3 and paper 4 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. The CMA final and inter-exam will be the duration of three hours. The final exam is scheduled to begin at 10 am and conclude at 1 pm, whereas the timings for the intermediate exam will be 2 pm to 5 pm respectively.

ICMAI CMA June 2023 Exam Details

Candidates who are appearing for the ICMAI CMA foundation exam for the June term can submit their applications by May 16, 2023, and the last date to apply for the CMA final and intermediate exam is May 15, 2023. The foundation exam will have 50 MCQ-type questions carrying 2 marks each. The exam will be conducted in offline OMR based from the centre.

