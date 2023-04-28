CMAT 2023 Exam City Slip Released, Admit Card Soon, Get Direct Link Here

CMAT 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency released the CMAT 2023 exam city intimation slip on April 27, 2023. Students appearing for the exam can visit the official website to download their city slips. The exam city slip contains the details of the city where a candidate will be allotted an exam centre.

The CMAT 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 4, 2023. Students can download the CMAT exam city slip using the application number, date of birth and security pin. The admit card for the CMAT exams is expected to be announced shortly.

The CMAT exam city intimation slip is available on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also download the exam city slip through the link available here.

CMAT 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip - Direct Link

What is Exam City Intimation Slip?

NTA releases the exam city intimation slip for students before the entrance exams are conducted, the exam city slip consists of the details of the city where a candidate will be allotted an exam centre. It must be noted that the city allotted is based on the choices entered by students when filling out the application form. Candidates can make necessary travel arrangements before the exams after the exam city slip is released.

How to Download CMAT 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip?

The link to download the CMAT exam city slip is available online. To download the same candidates need to enter the application number and date of birth in the link provided. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the CMAT 2023 exam city intimation slip.

Step 1: Visit the NTA CMAT official website

Step 2: Click on the exam city slip link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth in the link provided

Step 4: Enter the security pin

Step 5: Download the 2023 CMAT exam city slip for further reference

CMAT 2023 Admit Card

The admit card for the CMAT entrance exam is expected to be announced soon, the link for students to download the admit card will be available on the official website. Students are required to enter the same application number and date of birth to download the CMAT 2023 admit card.

CMAT 2023 exams

The CMAT 2023 exams will be held on May 4, 2023. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 Noon and Shift 2 will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 PM.

