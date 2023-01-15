ICMAI December Foundation 2022: Exam to Conduct Again Due to Technical Issues on January 21, 23, Check Details Here

ICMAI CMA December Foundation 2022: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will again conduct the December 2022 CMA Foundation exam on January 21, 2023, and January 23, 2023. As per the recent updates, the CMA Foundation December 2022 examination was earlier conducted on January 13, 2023, in which candidates faced several technical and login issues throughout the CMA Foundation December 2022 exam.

As per the recent updates, candidates are advised to download their CMA Foundation 2022 Admit Card from the ICMAI’s official website- icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA December Foundation 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link

ICMAI's Official Notification

In the official notification, the ICMAI said that the result of the January 21, 2023, and January 23, 2023, CMA Foundation examinations will be considered final and further added that all the candidates have been asked to reappear in all four papers of the CMA December Foundation 2022 exams on their allotted exam dates.

As per the recent updates, ICMAI further said that the results of the January 21, 2023, and January 23, 2023, Foundation examinations will be considered as final results. The candidate doesn’t require to pay any further fees for this rescheduled examination, the official notice said.

However, the remaining instructions for the CMA Foundation December 2022 examination will remain the same.

Also Read: BHU Scientist Awarded Grant for Startup Initiative, Read Details Here