ICSI CS June 2023 Applications Reopen, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CS June 2023 Applications: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has reopened the June 2023 exam application process. Students interested in applying can visit the official website until April 19, 2023. As per the official notification released, the application window will remain open until 4 PM on April 19th.

It must however be noted that during this period, the online window for change services (exam centre, medium and module) will remain closed. Candidates who however get a chance to make the changes from 4:30 PM on April 19 to 4 PM on May 1, 2023.

Candidates can apply for the June 2023 exams through the link available on the official website - icsi.edu. A direct link for students to submit the applications is also available below.

ICSI CS June 2023 Application Direct link - Click Here

How to Apply for ICSI CS June 2023 Exams

The registration and application process for the ICSI CS June 2023 exams are conducted online. Students can follow the steps provided below to complete the applications

Step 1: Visit the ICSI CS official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Online Services’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the CS registration link

Step 4: Check through the details mentioned on the registration link and click on proceed

Step 5: Fill up the online application form and submit the application fee

Step 6: Download a copy of the filled application for further reference

During the reopened application process candidates can avail of the following services

Apply for the CS exams with a late fee and check the status of compliance with the requirements of the Pre-Examination Test and One Day Orientation Programme (ODOP) with a late fee.

Students can also apply for the addition of modules with late fees.

Students can also apply for an exemption based on higher qualifications with an applicable late fee.

Also Read: AIBE 17 Result Date 2023 Soon, Check Cutoff, Steps To Download Scorecard Here