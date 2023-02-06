ICSI CS Registration 2023 for Professional, Executive Programme Ongoing, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CS Registration 2023 for Professional, Executive Programme: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is holding the registrations for both modules of the CS December exams 2023. Candidates who wish to appear for ICSI CS December 2023 exams can register themselves on the official website i.e. icsi.edu. Before the deadline. Afterward, they will only be able to apply for a single module.

Candidates must read all the instructions carefully before filling out the ICSI CS 2023 application form. They can check out the ICSI CS Executive as well as professional programme examination and course fee on the official website i.e. icsi.edu.However, for registration purposes, the mandatory documents can be checked below.

ICSI CS Application form- Direct Link (Available Today)

ICSI CS 2023 Important Dates

Events June 2023 December 2023 Date for CS Executive/Professional registration (both modules) August 1 to November 30, 2022 (Under Old Syllabus) February 1 to May 31, 2023 Date for CS Executive/Professional registration (single module) December 1 to January 31, 2023 (Under Old Syllabus) June 1 to July 31, 2023 ICSI CS Examination Enrollment Request for June Session (without late fee) February 26 to March 25, 2023 August 26 to September 25, 2023 ICSI CS Examination Enrollment Request for June Session (with late fee) March 26 to April 9, 2023 September 26 to October 10, 2023

Documents Required for ICSI CS Registration 2023

Candidates need to keep a few documents handy before applying for the CS Executive, Professional Programmme 2023. They can check out the list of a few documents here-

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Class 12th admit card

DOB Certificate

Pass Certificate/ Marksheet of Class 12

Category Fee

ID Proof- Aadhar card, passport, pan card, etc

