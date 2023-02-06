    ICSI CS Registration 2023 for Professional, Executive Programme Ongoing, Get Direct Link Here

    ICSI CS registration 2023 for professional and executive programme is going on. Those who wish to register can visit the official website i.e. icsi.edu. Check details here

    Updated: Feb 6, 2023 15:57 IST
    ICSI CS Registration 2023 Ongoing
    ICSI CS Registration 2023 Ongoing

    ICSI CS Registration 2023 for Professional, Executive Programme: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is holding the registrations for both modules of the CS December exams 2023. Candidates who wish to appear for ICSI CS December 2023 exams can register themselves on the official website i.e. icsi.edu. Before the deadline. Afterward, they will only be able to apply for a single module.

    Candidates must read all the instructions carefully before filling out the ICSI CS 2023 application form. They can check out the ICSI CS Executive as well as professional programme examination and course fee on the official website i.e. icsi.edu.However, for registration purposes, the mandatory documents can be checked below.

    ICSI CS Application form- Direct Link (Available Today)

    ICSI CS 2023 Important Dates

    Events

    June 2023

    December 2023

    Date for CS Executive/Professional registration (both modules)

    August 1 to November 30, 2022 (Under Old Syllabus)

    February 1 to May 31, 2023

    Date for CS Executive/Professional registration (single module)

    December 1 to January 31, 2023 (Under Old Syllabus)

    June 1 to July 31, 2023

    ICSI CS Examination Enrollment Request for June Session (without late fee)

    February 26 to March 25, 2023 

    August 26 to September 25, 2023

    ICSI CS Examination Enrollment Request for June Session (with late fee)

    March 26 to April 9, 2023

    September 26 to October 10, 2023

    Documents Required for ICSI CS Registration 2023

    Candidates need to keep a few documents handy before applying for the CS Executive, Professional Programmme 2023. They can check out the list of a few documents here-

    • Photograph of the candidate
    • Signature of the candidate
    • Class 12th admit card
    • DOB Certificate
    • Pass Certificate/ Marksheet of Class 12
    • Category Fee
    • ID Proof- Aadhar card, passport, pan card, etc

    Also Read: TS ICET 2023 Exam Dates Soon, Registration Expected To Start in March, Check Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification