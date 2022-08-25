ICSI CS Toppers 2022: Nikita secures 1st Rank in CS Professional, Check Complete List Here

ICSI CS Toppers 2022: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the list of toppers/merit list along with the declaration of result of ICSI CS Professional Programme. The merit list contains the names of the top candidates who have qualified in the exam in their first attempt. As per the ICSI CS toppers list 2022, this year Nikita Rameshbhai Chamdwani topped CS Professional result 2022 followed by Girishkar D. Marur in second place and Harsh Dev Chaudhary in third place.
ICSI CS Toppers List 2022
|
Rank
|
Name of the candidate
|
1
|
Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani
|
2
|
Girishkar D Marur
|
3
|
Harsh Dev Chaudhary
|
4
|
Sarika Singh
|
5
|
Divya Singhal
|
6
|
Deepika
|
7
|
Bhavya Lakhotia
|
8
|
Jevin Shamji Patel
|
9
|
Anushree Manak Dhiran
|
10
|
Siddh Subhash Jain
|
11
|
Priya Ladda
|
11
|
Palak Manoj Agrawal
|
12
|
Pallavi Kumari
|
12
|
Suman Kumari D
|
13
|
Kashish Tekchandani
|
13
|
Ekta Motwani
|
14
|
Ronarch Chhipa
|
14
|
Pushpa Yadav
|
14
|
Nehal Kiran Gala
ICSI CS 2022 Passing Marks
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared ICSI CS result 2022 for Professional programmes today on 25th August. To qualify in the CS Professional exam, candidates need to secure at least 40% marks in each subject and 50% marks in the aggregate of all the subjects put together. Those who complete CS Professional June 2022 will receive their mark sheets from the institute within 30 days.
ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 Announced
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of CS Professional June 2022 today, at 10:45 am. Candidates can download the result of CS Professional from the official website. They can download the individual scorecard by logging into the examination portal using CS registration ID and password. The institute has also released the CS Profesional merit list and topper list that can be checked above.