ICSI CS Toppers 2022: Nikita secures 1st Rank in CS Professional, Check Complete List Here

ICSI CS Toppers 2022: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the list of toppers/merit list along with the declaration of result of ICSI CS Professional Programme. The merit list contains the names of the top candidates who have qualified in the exam in their first attempt. As per the ICSI CS toppers list 2022, this year Nikita Rameshbhai Chamdwani topped CS Professional result 2022 followed by Girishkar D. Marur in second place and Harsh Dev Chaudhary in third place.

Check ICSI CS Toppers Tweet Below

ICSI CS Toppers List 2022

