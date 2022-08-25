    ICSI CS Toppers 2022: Nikita secures 1st Rank in CS Professional, Check Complete List Here

    ICSI CS Toppers 2022: ICSI has released the topper's list. In CA Professional Result - Nikita Rameshbhai has secured AIR 1  followed by Girishkar D. Marur. Check complete list of CS Toppers here. 

    ICSI CS Toppers 2022: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the list of toppers/merit list along with the declaration of result of ICSI CS Professional Programme. The merit list contains the names of the top candidates who have qualified in the exam in their first attempt.  As per the ICSI CS toppers list 2022, this year Nikita Rameshbhai Chamdwani topped CS Professional result 2022 followed by Girishkar D. Marur in second place and Harsh Dev Chaudhary in third place.
     

    Check ICSI CS Toppers Tweet Below 

     

    ICSI CS Toppers List 2022 

     

    Rank

    Name of the candidate 

    1

    Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani

    2

    Girishkar D Marur

    3

    Harsh Dev Chaudhary

    4

    Sarika Singh

    5

    Divya Singhal

    6

    Deepika

    7

    Bhavya Lakhotia

    8

    Jevin Shamji Patel

    9

    Anushree Manak Dhiran

    10

    Siddh Subhash Jain

    11

    Priya Ladda

    11

    Palak Manoj Agrawal

    12

    Pallavi Kumari

    12

    Suman Kumari D

    13

    Kashish Tekchandani

    13

    Ekta Motwani

    14

    Ronarch Chhipa

    14

    Pushpa Yadav

    14

    Nehal Kiran Gala

    ICSI CS 2022 Passing Marks 

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared ICSI CS result 2022 for Professional programmes today on 25th August. To qualify in the CS Professional exam, candidates need to secure at least 40% marks in each subject and 50% marks in the aggregate of all the subjects put together. Those who complete CS Professional June 2022 will receive their mark sheets from the institute within 30 days. 
     
    ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 Announced 
     
    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of CS Professional June 2022 today, at 10:45 am. Candidates can download the result of CS Professional from the official website. They can download the individual scorecard by logging into the examination portal using CS registration ID and password. The institute has also released the CS Profesional merit list and topper list that can be checked above.  
     

