IEO Result 2022-23 Declared for Level 1, Check How To Download

IEO Result 2022-23: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has announced the International English Olympiad (IEO) result for the Level 1 exam today - December 12, 2022. The SOF IEO result 2022-23 is available on the official website i.e. sofworld.org. Students willing to check their final IEO results can do the same by selecting their olympiad and entering their roll number.

The SOF IEO 2022-23 level-1 exam was conducted on three dates - September 22, October 14, and November 1. The IEO level-2 exam is expected to be held in February 2022. However, authorities are yet to finalize the dates for the level-2 examination.

IEO Result 2022-2023 - Direct link (Available Now)

How to check IEO Result 2022-2023?

Candidates who appeared for the International English Olympiad exam 2022-23 can check their results at the official website i.e. sofworld.org. They can follow these steps to check their IEO 2022-23 results -

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.sofworld.org

Step 2: Click on the results tab

Step 3: Select Olympiad category

Step 4: Enter roll number and captcha code

Step 5: The IEO 2022-23 result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the IEO result

IEO Awards

The IEO awards will be distributed to the students based on their school, zonal and international rankings. The administrators and instructors will be rewarded based on their performance at district, zonal and international levels. The winners of IEO 2022-23 will be rewarded with the following prizes-

Students who qualify for the second-level competition from class 3rd to 12th will get international and zonal topper awards.

Class 1st to 2nd is single-level exams. Thus, the first-level winners will get international and zonal topper awards.

The top 3 students will win international medals, cash prizes, and certificates of excellent performance at the international level. Also, they will be rewarded with zonal medals, cash prizes, and certificates of zonal excellence at the zonal level.

Moreover, each student will receive a computerized student performance report at the school level. Those scoring high marks will be awarded the Gold Medal of Excellence.

