UGC Announces New FYUP Curriculum Framework, Check Curriculum Details Here

UGC FYUP Framework: The University Grants Commission has announced new rules for the Curriculum and Credit Framework for the Four Year Undergraduate Programmes. The Commission further added that considering the NEP recommendations, the UGC has revised the Choice Based Credit system and developed a new curriculum and credit framework for the four-year UG programmes.

According to the FYUP framework, students will be provided with multiple entry and exit, flexible degree options with single major, double major, multi or interdisciplinary choices, and a curriculum built with employability skills along with academic subjects.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Mamidala has requested all the Higher Educational Institutions to implement the revised FYUP Curriculum and Credit Framework. He also acknowledged the contribution of the expert committee members under the chairmanship of RP Tiwari and the UGC officials in developing the UG framework.

Official Notification - Click Here

Curriculum and Credit Framework - Click Here

FYUP Curriculum Framework Rules

UG Degree programmes of 3 or 4-year duration offered with multiple entries and exit points and re-entry options.

Students will get a UG Certificate after completing 1 year (2 Semester) course, a UG Diploma certificate after completing 2 years (4 Semester) course and a Bachelor’s Degree certificate after completing a 3-year (6 Semester) course.

Candidates will receive a 4-year Bachelor’s Degree after completing an 8-semester programme if the students have also completed the research project in their major in the 4th year of their bachelor's degree.

The inclusion of credit-based courses and projects in the areas of community engagement and service, environmental education, and value-based education.

Comprehensive and multidisciplinary undergraduate education will be introduced which will help develop all capacities of human beings in an integrated manner.

Few features of the new curriculum framework include the provision of options to switch to alternative modes of learning - Offline, ODL, and Online Learning and Hybrid Modes of Learning.

Also Read: DU closes Applications for Financial Support Scheme 2022 Today, Apply at du.ac.in