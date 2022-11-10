IGNOU December TEE 2022 Exam Form Submission Date Extended Till 15 Nov, Check Notice Here

IGNOU December TEE 2022: As per the recent updates, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the last date to submit the IGNOU December TEE 2022 exam form without late fees. Now, the candidates will be able to fill up the IGNOU December TEE exam form 2022 till 15th Novemer at ignou.ac.in.

It has been stated that - “With the approval of the competent authority, the university has extended the last date for submission of online examination forms for December 2022 Term-end examination commencing from 2nd December, 2022 till 9th January, 2023.”

Earlier, the last date to fill and submit the IGNOU TEE December 2022 exam form without the late fee was today -10th November. IGNOU also informed that the last date for online submission of IGNOU December TEE exam form with late fee of Rs 1,100 plus Rs 200 per course has been extended till 25th November 2022 upto 12 am.

IGNOU December TEE Exam Form 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

IGNOU December TEE Exam Form Submission Extension Tweet

📢The last date for online submission of examination form for the Term-end Examination, December, 2022 without late fee has been extended till 15 November, 2022- 12:00 am.

➡️Just click this link https://t.co/OMKj337rcE to submit exam form

Here is the University's Notification⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8Xmuk0RKPa — IGNOU RC-CHENNAI (@RCCHENNAI1) November 10, 2022

IGNOU December TEE Exam Form 2022 Dates (Extended)

Events Dates Last date to fill IGNOU exam form without last fees (extended) 15th November 2022 IGNOU exam form last date (With late fee) 16th to 25th November 2022 Term End Examination 2nd December 2022 to 5th January 2023

How to fill the IGNOU December TEE Exam Form 2022?

All the candidates can fill up the IGNOU TEE December exam form 2022 at the official website - ignou.ac.in. On the homepage, they will have to click on - Online submission of examination form for December 2022 TEE. Further, they can go through the general instructions for submission of the IGNOU TEE online exam form. On the new page, click on - Proceed to fill the IGNOU TEE December online application form. Now, enter the programme code, enrollment number, and select exam centre region and submit the details. Lastly, pay the IGNOU exam form fee and submit the form.

