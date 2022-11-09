IGNOU Registration 2022 for July Session Extended Again Till 11 Nov, Apply Soon for UG PG Courses at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU July Registration 2022: As per the updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the last date of IGNOU July 2022 registration for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode. This time, the last date for IGNOU registration 2022 for July session has been extended till 11th November.

The candidates can apply online for the UG, PG courses on the official website of the university at ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the deadline was 7th November, but it has now been extended for unlisted reasons. Also, the admission process for certificate and semester-based programmes is closed for July 2022 admission cycle.

IGNOU July Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

IGNOU Registration Extension Tweet

IGNOU tweeted - "Last date for Fresh Admissions (except Certificate and Semester based Programmes) for July 2022 session is further extended till 11 November,2022.” Check tweet below -

📢 Last date for Fresh Admissions (except Certificate and Semester based Programmes) for July 2022 session is further extended till 📆 11 November,2022

✅ Link to apply for ODL programs

➡️https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF

✅ Link to apply for Online mode programs

➡️https://t.co/CEsoSY4bua — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) November 8, 2022

How To Apply for IGNOU July Session 2022?

Candidates can fill up the IGNOU July session registration form in online mode at - ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU registration fee can be paid online via debit card, credit card or net banking. They can go through the steps to know how to register for IGNOU July session 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - IGNOU Admission 2022.

3rd Step - If not registered, go for New Registration tab and enter the required details.

4th Step - Now, login and fill up the IGNOU 2022 admission form.

5th Step - Upload the specified documents, pay the registration fee.

6th Step - Now, go through the form and submit it.

To apply for the IGNOU UG and PG programmes online, candidates also have to upload scanned copies of their photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, copy of experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and copy of BPL certificate (if any) are required at the time of applying online.

Also Read: JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2022 (OUT): Check MA, MSc, MCA Admission List at jnuee.jnu.ac.in