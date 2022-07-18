IGNOU July 2022 Session Re-Registration Deadline Extended till 31st July, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline Extended: As per the latest update, IGNOU July 2022 Session Re-registration Deadline has been extended by the varsity. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has decided to extend the re-registration deadline for the IGNOU July 2022 session until 31st July 2022. Candidates and Learners who are yet to complete the re-registration process for the July Session can now complete the same online by visiting the official portal - ignou.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Portal is also placed below, from where candidates can complete their registration process:

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Portal - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to complete Re-Registration for IGNOU July 2022 Session?

Adopting the Digital route, IGNOU has decided to offer online platform for learners to re-register themselves for the July 2022 session. Students who need to complete re-registration for IGNOU July 2022 session, need to log onto the portal - ignou.ac.in and locate link for re-registration website. After reaching the portal, candidates are advised to go through the instructions mentioned on the page and check mark the box to accept the terms and conditions. In the next step, candidates need to click on Proceed for Re-Registration button to reach the next stage.

On the next page, candidates will be faced with a login window with input fields for Username and Password. After logging in using their registration credentials, candidates will need to fill the necessary details in the re-registration form and pay the requisite amount of application fee, as applicable for their candidature. In the final step, candidates need to submit the re-registration form and save a copy of the fee receipt along with the re-registration form and take a printout for future reference.

