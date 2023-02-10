IGNOU June TEE 2022: Submission Window of Online Exam Form Closes Today, Know How to Apply Here

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Exam Form: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the IGNOU June Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 exam application window today, February 10, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the IGNOU June TEE examination 2022 and have not applied yet for the same can visit the IGNOU's official website- ignou.ac.in

As per the information given on the website, the admission application link for the IGNOU June TEE 2022 examinations will be available till 6 pm today. However, as per the details provided on the official website, the June TEE 2022 admission portal for IGNOU online programmes is open from January 2, 2023, to February 10, 2023 (Extended).

Candidates can click on the direct link of the IGNOU June TEE 2022 admission portal mentioned below to complete the registration process.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Applications - Direct Link (Click Here)

What are the Requirements For Submission of IGNOU June TEE 2022 Exam Form?

According to the information available on the official website, candidates must have registered for the course. However, candidates are also requested to submit the assignments that are applicable to the course and lastly, they need to complete the minimum duration for appearing in the course.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 Exam Fees

Candidates appearing for the Indira Gandhi National Open University June Term End Examination 2022 are required to submit a certain amount of the exam fees given in the table below.

Category Fees Students appearing in the IGNOU June TEE 2022 in the Territory of India INR 200 Students appearing in the IGNOU June TEE 2022 Outside the Territory of India USD 20

How to Submit the IGNOU June TEE 2022 Exam Form?

Eligible candidates who are appearing for the IGNOU June End Term Examination 2022 can follow the steps mentioned below to complete the June TEE 2022 Exam Form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the Submission of IGNOU June 2022 Online exam form available on the screen

Step 3: Now, click on proceed to fill out the online exam form

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details in the June TEE 2022 exam form

Step 5: Now, make the payment of application fee from payment gateway

Step 6: Take a few printouts of the June TEE 2022 Exam form for future use

Also Read: NEET MDS 2023 Registration Window Reopens Today, Get Direct Link Here