IGNOU Re-registration 2023 Date Extended for July Session, Apply Till June 30

IGNOU Re-registration 2023 Date: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration deadline for July 2023 session till June 30, 2023, without late fees. Interested candidates can apply for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) degree programmes, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate and diploma programmes on the official website: ignou.ac.in.

The official statement of IGNOU’s website reads, “On this portal you can submit your re-registration form for the next year/semester and make online payment. This portal is open for both Indian and International students of the University.”Previously, the last date to apply for IGNOU July re-registration 2023 was June 15, 2023.

IGNOU Re-registration 2023 Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply for the July session 2023 is mentioned below:

IGNOU July 2023 Registration Click Here

IGNOU Re-registration 2023: Check Steps to Apply Here

Candidates can apply for IGNOU re-registration July 2023 by following the step-by-step guide mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Now, go to the latest news and announcements section

Step 3: Click on the IGNOU re-registration 2023 link

Step 4: Read all instructions careful

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload documents

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

IGNOU Re-registration 2023: What If I Make Payment Twice?

If the student pays the application fee twice by mistake, one of the payments shall be refunded to his/her account. However, candidates must note that if the online payment does not get updated, do not make the second payment immediately. It is advised to wait for a day and check. If the payment is still pending then they can decide on proceeding with the next payment.

IGNOU July Re-registration 2023: What to do Incase of Discrepancy in Form?

If the candidate finds any discrepancy or error in the registration form, they must inform the official or respective regional centres. Also, students are advised to verify the filled details thoroughly before submitting the form.

