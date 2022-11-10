IGNOU TEE December 2022 Exam Form Submission Last Date Today, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU December TEE 2022: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the window to fill up the IGNOU Term End Examination (TEE) form for the December session today - i.e., 10th November 2022. All the candidates who are yet to fill up the IGNOU TEE December exam form 2022 can apply at the official website - ignou.ac.in. They will not have to pay any late fees if they fill up IGNOU December TEE 2022 exam form till today.

However, candidates filling up the IGNOU December TEE exam form from 11th to 15th November 2022 have to pay Rs. 1100 plus Rs. 200 per programme. As per the scheduled days, IGNOU December 2022 TEE will be conducted from 2nd December 2022 till 5th January 2023.

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Exam Form - Direct Link (Available Now)

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Dates

Events Dates Last date to fill IGNOU exam form without last fees (extended) 10th November 2022 IGNOU exam form last date (With late fee) 11th to 15th November 2022 Term End Examination 2nd December 2022 to 5th January 2023

How To Fill the IGNOU December TEE 2022 Exam Form?

The exam form for IGNOU December TEE is available on the official website. Go through the steps to know how to fill IGNOU December TEE 2022 Exam Form -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - Go to the - Alerts section on the homepage and click on - Link for Term-end Examination form Submission for December 2022.

3rd Step - On the new re-directed window, click on the link that reads, - Proceed to fill examination form.

4th Step - Enter the programme code, enrolment number and examination centre.

5th Step - Fill in the required details, submit documents and pay the application fee and submit the form.

The IGNOU exam form should be filled for all the courses registered for first year/ re-registered for second/third year in January 2022 session for UG and PG Programmes, all courses for Diploma and PG Diploma, certificate and PG certificates and courses for which term end examinations have not been completed or not appeared, so far.

IGNOU July Admission 2022

As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the fresh admission for UG and PG programmes till 11th November 2022. IGNOU offers admission in two sessions - January and July and offer admission into UG, PG, PG diploma, diploma, advanced diploma, certificate and doctoral level programmes in different fields of arts, science and commerce at the university.

Also Read: IGNOU Registration 2022 for July Session Extended Again Till 11 Nov, Apply Soon for UG PG Courses at ignou.ac.in