IIFT Admit Card 2023 To Release Soon at iift.nta.nic.in, Check Expected Date Here

IIFT Admit Card 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) 2023 admit card anytime soon now. As the entrance exam is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022, therefore, it is expected that IIFT admit card 2023 will be released on December 13. However, there has been no official update regarding the same. Around 60,000 candidates apply every year for IIFT exam 2023.

Once available, candidates can download IIFT MBA IB admit card 2023 at iift.nta.nic.in. To download IIFT admit card, they will have to enter the required credentials. Without IIFT admit card 2023, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the entrance exam. IIFT entrance exam will be held in a computer-based test mode format for 120 minutes (2 hours) from 10 am to 12 noon.

IIFT Dates 2023

Events Dates IIFT admit card December 13, 2022 (Expected) IIFT exam December 18, 2022 IIFT answer key To be notified IIFT final result To be notified

What Details Will Be Mentioned on IIFT Admit Card 2023?

As per the information available, the admit card of IIFT MBA IB will likely to have the following details on it - the name of the candidate, roll number, application number, gender, date of birth, date and time of exam, reporting time, candidate’s photography and signature, exam centre, address of exam centre and exam day instructions.

IIFT Exam Centre 2022

Candidates appearing for the MBA IB exam will be required to carry their IIFT admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre. Without this, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the entrance exam. Check some of the exam cities here -

City City Visakhapatnam Guwahati Nashik Shillong Patna Bhubaneswar Raipur Puducherry Ahmedabad Jaipur Udaipur Gurugram Faridabad Chennai Jammu Hyderabad Ranchi Bareilly Bangalore Noida Thiruvananthapuram Varanasi

Also Read: BSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2023: Bihar Board Matric Annual Calendar Released, Check Complete Dates Here