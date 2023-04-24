  1. Home
IIM Bodh Gaya Introduces Certificate Programme in Corporate Law, Check Details Here

IIM Bodh Gaya introduces an executive certificate programme in corporate law on April 22, 2023. Those candidates who are interested and wish to apply can register at iimbg.ac.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 24, 2023 12:18 IST
IIM Bodh Gaya: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya introduces an executive certificate programme in corporate law on April 22, 2023. Those candidates who are interested and wish to apply for this certification can register by visiting the official website i.e. iimbg.ac.in.

As per the reports, this certificate programme is specially designed for professionals and is scheduled to be concluded on February 1, 2024. Interested candidates can go through the official website to get more information about the certification.

JIPMAT 2023 

As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registrations of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) on April 30, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are wishing to apply for IIM admission at Bodh Gaya and Jammu centres can register themselves by filling out the application form.

JIPMAT 2023 Application Fee

Candidates who are appearing for the JIPMAT exam 2023 are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount through credit card/ debit cards/ net banking/ UPI. They can check the fee details mentioned in the table below:

Category

Amount

General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)

Rs. 2,000

Gen- EWS /Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST)

/PwD

Rs. 1,000

JIPMAT 2023 Exam Details

The JIPMAT entrance exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The paper will have a total of 100 questions on Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension. Each question will be carrying four marks and a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer.

