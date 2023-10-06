IIM Rohtak Faculty Leads Among IIMs in Stanford University Global Rankings, Check Details Here

Stanford University Global Rankings: The faculty of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has demonstrated its academic prowess by securing a prominent position among the top management institutes globally. In the latest rankings released by Stanford University, IIM Rohtak stands out with a noteworthy representation among the top 2% of scientists across all IIMs worldwide. Stanford University annually releases a list of the world's top 2% of researchers.

The recognition by Elsevier and Stanford University is a significant milestone for IIM Rohtak. This further solidifies its position as a leading institution for management education and research in India and on the global stage.

IIM Rohtak's outstanding achievement, including the presence of its esteemed Director, Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, among the top scientists, demonstrates the institution's commitment to nurturing a dynamic intellectual environment and fostering cutting-edge research that addresses global challenges. These researchers are selected based on their research contribution to their respective fields. After deep analysis and using statistical measures, the ranking is released.

Stanford University Global Rankings of Top IIMs

The table shows the percentage of total faculty that is included in the top 2% list developed and released by Stanford Univerity in collaboration with Elsevier. The rankings for the top IIMs in terms of faculty representation among the top 2% of scientists globally are as follows:

Name of College Percentage IIM Rohtak 7.69% IIM Ahmedabad 4.81% IIM Jammu 4.65% IIM Lucknow 4.55% IIM Nagpur 2.78% IIM Visakhapatnam 2.70% IIM Bodh Gaya 1.92% IIM Bangalore 1.77%

Percentage of Faculty From IIMs in Top 2% Scientist in the World 2023 by Elsevier-Stanford Univerity







IIM Rohtak Director’s and Professor’s Contribution Towards Academic World

Prof. Dheeraj Sharma has led IIM Rohtak with exceptional dedication and contributed significantly to the academic world through his groundbreaking research. His research was recognized by the World Health Organization last year. He also previously was listed as a top 10 researcher in the list developed and released by Omega Journal.

Among the new additions to the list is Prof. Praveen Ranjan Srivastava, specializing in the field of information systems. He has made significant research contributions to artificial intelligence. His papers have examined issues related to the management of the impact of climate change and technological waste. Next, Prof Chandra Prakash, who researcher in the area of logistics has a sustainable supply chain.

Last year, three major studies led by Prof Sharma in collaboration with Prof Praveen Srivastava, Prof Koustab Ghosh, Prof Amul Singh, and Prof Ashwini Kumar were recognized by the World Health Organization for impactful work in the domain of agriculture procurement and scheduling of procurement, strategic communication, and management of health care workers.

Prof. Sharma expressed his pride in the faculty's accomplishments, stating, "This achievement reflects our faculty members' dedication and unwavering commitment towards research and academic excellence. I am deeply honoured to be part of this esteemed list, and I attribute this success to the collective efforts of our outstanding faculty."

About IIM Rohtak

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak is one of India's premier management institutes, known for its commitment to academic excellence, research, and innovation. IIM Rohtak has consistently ranked among the top management institutes in the country and is dedicated to nurturing future leaders and entrepreneurs. The institute offers a wide range of management programs and strongly emphasizes research and industry collaboration.