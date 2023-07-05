  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IIMC Entrance Exam Result 2023 Declared For Regional Language Courses, Get Direct Link here

IIMC Entrance Exam Result 2023 Declared For Regional Language Courses, Get Direct Link here

IIMC Entrance Exam Result 2023: IIMC has released the PG Diploma language journalism course result. Candidates can check their IIMC entrance exam result online at iimc.nic.in for Odia, Urdu, Malayalam and Marathi. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 5, 2023 19:42 IST
IMC Entrance Exam Result 2023 Declared at iimc.nic.in
IMC Entrance Exam Result 2023 Declared at iimc.nic.in

IIMC Entrance Exam Result 2023: Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has declared the result for PG Diploma language journalism courses: Odia, Urdu, Malayalam and Marathi. The IIMC result 2023 is released in the form of a merit list. They can check their result online at iimc.nic.in and iimc.admissions.nic.in. The list contains the names and registration numbers of the selected candidates. 

All the selected candidates have to make a payment of Rs. 32,000 online on or before July 13, 2023 by 5 pm to block their seat. After depositing the fee, candidates have to send the details by email to languagecoursesiimc2023@gmail.com along with the screenshot of the transaction ID. The details should include the candidate's name, father's name, roll number and name of course.

IIMC Entrance Exam Merit List for Regional Language Course 2023 

The IIMC Entrance Exam results 2023 for language courses can be checked online. The first merit list of the regional courses is as follows:

IIMC Regional Language Courses

Result PDF Link 

IIMC Odia Course

Download Here

IIMC Urdu Course

Download Here

IIMC Malayalam Course

Download Here

IIMC Marathi Course

Download Here

IIMC Entrance Exam Result 2023 Date

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam of PG Diploma in Language Journalism can check below the date: 

Events 

Dates 

IIMC Entrance Exam Result

July 5, 2023 (OUT)

IIMC PG Diploma Language Journalism Result

June 30, 2023 (Postponed) 

How to check IIMC Entrance Exam 2023 Result for PG Diploma Language Journalism Course? 

Candidates can check their IIMC merit list online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download IIMC entrance exam result: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: iimc.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on exam result link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter date of birth and mobile number or unique registration number

Step 5: IIMC entrance exam result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it 

Also Read: MAKAUT CET Result 2023 Declared; Download Rank Card at makautwb.ac.in

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023