IIMC Entrance Exam Result 2023 Declared For Regional Language Courses, Get Direct Link here

IIMC Entrance Exam Result 2023: Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has declared the result for PG Diploma language journalism courses: Odia, Urdu, Malayalam and Marathi. The IIMC result 2023 is released in the form of a merit list. They can check their result online at iimc.nic.in and iimc.admissions.nic.in. The list contains the names and registration numbers of the selected candidates.

All the selected candidates have to make a payment of Rs. 32,000 online on or before July 13, 2023 by 5 pm to block their seat. After depositing the fee, candidates have to send the details by email to languagecoursesiimc2023@gmail.com along with the screenshot of the transaction ID. The details should include the candidate's name, father's name, roll number and name of course.

IIMC Entrance Exam Merit List for Regional Language Course 2023

The IIMC Entrance Exam results 2023 for language courses can be checked online. The first merit list of the regional courses is as follows:

IIMC Regional Language Courses Result PDF Link IIMC Odia Course Download Here IIMC Urdu Course Download Here IIMC Malayalam Course Download Here IIMC Marathi Course Download Here

IIMC Entrance Exam Result 2023 Date

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam of PG Diploma in Language Journalism can check below the date:

Events Dates IIMC Entrance Exam Result July 5, 2023 (OUT) IIMC PG Diploma Language Journalism Result June 30, 2023 (Postponed)

How to check IIMC Entrance Exam 2023 Result for PG Diploma Language Journalism Course?

Candidates can check their IIMC merit list online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download IIMC entrance exam result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: iimc.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on exam result link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter date of birth and mobile number or unique registration number

Step 5: IIMC entrance exam result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it

