IIRF Ranking 2023: Check List of Top 10 Government and Private Law Colleges in India

IIRF Rankings 2023 for Law Colleges: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework, IIRF Ranking 2023 has been released for Top Government and Private Law Colleges. National Law School of India University Bengaluru Karnataka has topped the hierarchy of Government colleges. In private colleges, Symbiosis Law School Pune Maharashtra has secured the 1st rank.

IIRF Rankings have released the lists of the Top 10 Government and Private Colleges in India. It must be noted that the IIRF Rankings are based on several parameters. These are-Employability, Infrastructure, Faculty, Projects, Case Studies, Teaching Learning Resources, and Innovation.

IIRF Ranking 2023: Top 10 Government Law Colleges

Rank Colleges 1 National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, Karnataka 2 National Law University, New Delhi 3 NALSAR University of Law Hyderabad Telangana 4 Faculty Of Law, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi 5 The WB National University of Kolkata West Bengal Juridical Sciences 6 Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law, IIT Kharagpur Kharagpur West Bengal 7 Dr. Ambedkar Govt. Law College Chennai Tamil Nadu 8 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College of Law Bengaluru Karnataka 9 Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, Delhi 10 Faculty of Law, Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh Uttar Pradesh

IIRF Ranking 2023: Top 10 Private Law Colleges

Rank Colleges 1 Symbiosis Law School Pune Maharashtra 2 Siksha 'O' Anusandhan, Department of Legal studies Bhubaneswar Odisha 3 Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) New Law College Pune Maharashtra 4 Jindal Global Law School Sonipat Haryana 5 ICFAI Law School, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education Hyderabad Telangana 6 ARMY Institute of Law Mohali Punjab 7 Law College Dehradun, Uttaranchal University Dehradun Uttarakhand 8 SDM Law College and Centre for Post Graduate Studies & Research in Law Mangaluru Karnataka 9 VIT School of Law Chennai Tamil Nadu 10 Institute of Law, NIRMA University Ahmedabad, Gujarat

