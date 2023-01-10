    IISER TVM Adds New 5-Year Integrated and Interdisciplinary Science Courses

    New Science Programme: The Indian Institute of Science Education & Research (IISER-TVM) added a new five-year integrated and interdisciplinary science curriculum in five different streams. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 10, 2023 17:00 IST
    IISER-TVM Adds New 5-Year Integrated and Interdisciplinary Science Courses in 5 Streams
    IISER-TVM Adds New 5-Year Integrated and Interdisciplinary Science Courses in 5 Streams

    New Science Programme: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram (IISER TVM) has launched a new 5-year BS-MS (Bachelor and Master of Science) programme i.e. Integrated & Interdisciplinary Sciences (i2 Sc). As per recent updates, this course at IISER TVM has 5 streams, and students can opt for any one of the five courses in a core discipline that will end in a year-long research project of the 5th year.

    However, these courses aim to provide students unique education with analytic and cognitive skills based on the syllabus and training in the research. As per the recent updates, the curriculum will also include programmes in allied topics such as Scientific Communication, Entrepreneurship and Ethics, and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

    IISER TVM (BS-MS) Courses

    According to the official notification given on the IISER-TVM official website, candidates can go through the below-given table to know the details of the i2 Sc programme in different streams.

    Main Subjects

    Associated Thematic Areas

    i2 Biological Sciences 

    Systems & Synthetic Biology, and Precision Imaging & Medicine

    i2 Mathematical Sciences

    Mathematical Modelling and Scientific Computing

    i2 Chemical Sciences

    Chemical Biology and Biomaterials

    i2 Physical Sciences

    Materials, Devices, Energy, and Modelling

    i2 Data Sciences

    Data Science as applied to Natural Sciences

    Courses at IISER TVM

    As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram also offered Master of Science (M.Sc) and Integrated Direct PH.D. courses. Speaking on the occasion, the Director of IISER -TVM, Professor JN Moorthy said that this new curriculum will provide its students authentic learning experience with an integrated programme and interdisciplinary research disclosure.

    He further added that the institute is also working on introducing futuristic developments into its syllabus by launching a new programme on Environmental, Earth, and Sustainability Science.

    Moreover, this programme is also aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and expects to produce skilled graduates required for pursuing research in complex and challenging scientific problems of contemporary interest.

    Also Read: NEET PG 2022: MCC Extended Last Date of Admission/Counselling for State Quota Till Jan 14, Check Notice Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories