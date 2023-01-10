IISER TVM Adds New 5-Year Integrated and Interdisciplinary Science Courses

New Science Programme: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram (IISER TVM) has launched a new 5-year BS-MS (Bachelor and Master of Science) programme i.e. Integrated & Interdisciplinary Sciences (i2 Sc). As per recent updates, this course at IISER TVM has 5 streams, and students can opt for any one of the five courses in a core discipline that will end in a year-long research project of the 5th year.

However, these courses aim to provide students unique education with analytic and cognitive skills based on the syllabus and training in the research. As per the recent updates, the curriculum will also include programmes in allied topics such as Scientific Communication, Entrepreneurship and Ethics, and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

IISER TVM (BS-MS) Courses

According to the official notification given on the IISER-TVM official website, candidates can go through the below-given table to know the details of the i2 Sc programme in different streams.

Main Subjects Associated Thematic Areas i2 Biological Sciences Systems & Synthetic Biology, and Precision Imaging & Medicine i2 Mathematical Sciences Mathematical Modelling and Scientific Computing i2 Chemical Sciences Chemical Biology and Biomaterials i2 Physical Sciences Materials, Devices, Energy, and Modelling i2 Data Sciences Data Science as applied to Natural Sciences

Courses at IISER TVM

As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram also offered Master of Science (M.Sc) and Integrated Direct PH.D. courses. Speaking on the occasion, the Director of IISER -TVM, Professor JN Moorthy said that this new curriculum will provide its students authentic learning experience with an integrated programme and interdisciplinary research disclosure.

He further added that the institute is also working on introducing futuristic developments into its syllabus by launching a new programme on Environmental, Earth, and Sustainability Science.

Moreover, this programme is also aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and expects to produce skilled graduates required for pursuing research in complex and challenging scientific problems of contemporary interest.

