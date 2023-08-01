IIT Gandhinagar Celebrates 12th Convocation, Graduates 456 Students

IIT Gandhinagar (IIT GN) held its 12th convocation on Saturday, during which 456 students received diplomas. During the event, a total of 196 BTech students, 1 BSc (Engineering) student, 108 MSc students, 23 MA students, 8 PGDIIT IIT Gandhinagar graduates see 18% increase in median salary students, 43 MTech students, 1 BTech-MTech dual degree student, 3 BTech dual major students, and 73 PhD students have received degrees.

This year, 48 students were awarded 58 medals for their accomplishments in many areas, including academics, exceptional research, innovation, leadership, social service, athletics, the arts and culture, and more. Of these, 42 gold medals and 16 silver medals were given out. From the class of 2023, 16 students have finished their BTech degrees earlier than the typical eight semesters.

The institution has never before given out digital certificates of completion, grade reports, and medal certificates in USB drives that can be verified and are impenetrable. These digital degrees have also been added by IIT Gandhinagar to students' DigiLockers, where they can be accessed and downloaded in PDF format from any location using Aadhaar identification.

IIT Gandhinagar Graduates Witness 18% Increase In Median Salary

The median wage rose by 18%, compared to a 27% growth in the national average salary. For undergraduate programs, the average and median packages have increased by 25%. Notably, the average income for Dual Major BTech graduates has grown by about 50%.

A small but significant number of graduating students have chosen to continue their education. About 12% of all graduating students and 13% of BTech graduates have decided to pursue further studies.

IIT Gandhinagar graduates attend top universities in the US, UK, and Canada

Students will be pursuing MTech, Masters, MS, MSc, PGP, and PhD programs at a number of top universities and institutions, including Arizona State University in the United States, Boston University in the United States, Carnegie Mellon University in the United States, Georgia Institute of Technology in the Red Devils States, Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States, New York University in the United States, University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, University of Victoria in Canada, IIMs, and IITs, among others.

