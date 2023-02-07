IIT JAM 2023 To be Held on Feb 12, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

IIT JAM 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: As per the official schedule, the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) will conduct the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2023) on February 12, 2023. The IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card has already been released on the official website i.e. jam.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can download the admit card by logging into the application portal. Those who are going to appear for the upcoming exam can check out the exam day guidelines here.

IIT JAM 2023 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It will be fully objective type, having three types of questions- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates are allowed to appear for either one or two test papers. After the conduction of the exam, the authorities will declare the IIT JAM 2023 result on March 22, 2023.

IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

IIT JAM 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates who will be appearing for IIT JAM 2023 have to keep the protocols in mind. They can check out the IIT JAM 2023 exam day guidelines here

Candidates must reach the exam centre at least 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

They will be permitted to enter the exam hall 40 minutes before the test and after candidate registration and photo capture, the candidate will be allowed to log in 20 minutes before the test and go through the instructions.

Afterward, the candidate must take the seat assigned to your Roll Number

He/She will not be allowed to enter the test centre 30 minutes after the start of the exam.

Further, the candidate will not be allowed to leave the centre before the exam ends.

During the examination, a virtual scientific calculator will be available on the computer screen.

The candidates will be provided a scribble pad will be provided for rough work.

Also Read: IIT Guwahati to Conduct First Ever Youth20 Group Meet Today, Check Details Here





