IIT JAM Correction Window 2024 Opens Today; Check Editable Fields Here

IIT JAM Correction Window 2024 opens today: November 24, 2023. Applicants make changes in the editable fields on the official website: joaps.iitm.ac.in.

Updated: Nov 24, 2023 11:13 IST
IIT JAM Correction Window 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras opens the application correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters, JAM today: November 24, 2023. Applicants can make the necessary changes in the application form on the official website: joaps.iitm.ac.in.

It must be noted that corrections can only be done in some limited fields. These include exam cities, test papers, PWD status, category, and gender. Candidates willing to make the required changes will have to pay an IIT JAM application correction fee of Rs 300.

IIT JAM Correction Window 2024- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to make corrections is given below:

IIT JAM Correction Window 2024 Link

CLICK HERE

IIT JAM 2024 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

IIT JAM correction window 2024

November 24, 2023

JAM admit card 2024 release date

January 08, 2024

IIT JAM 2024 exam date

February 11, 2024

JAM 2024 result

March 22, 2024

JAM 2024 scorecard

April 02, 2024

JAM 2024 admission portal

April 10, 2024

How to Make Corrections in IIT JAM Application Form 2024?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to make modifications:

Step 1: Visit the official website: joaps.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application correction window link

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: Make changes in the IIT JAM application form 2024

Step 5: Review once and submit the form

About IIT JAM 2024

JAM 2024 will be conducted on February 11, 2024, as a CBT mode for Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Biotechnology (BT), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS, Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH).

The question paper comprises 3 sections: multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

