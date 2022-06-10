IIT Madras Introduces Free Online Course on 'Out of the Box Thinking' for School, College Students

IIT Madras Course 'Out of the Box Thinking' - As per reports, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will be offering a free, online course on - ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ through Mathematics to encourage innovative thinking. The course will be offered in the online mode. Also, it will be free of cost to all students in India and overseas. They will be able to register for IIT Madras through the IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation - pravartak.org.in.

The last date to register is 24th June 2022. As per the updates, the course - ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ will commence on 1st July 2022. IIT Madras aims at targeting one million school and college students as well as working professionals and researchers. The goal is to encourage innovative thinking.

IIT Madras Tweet Regarding 'Out of the Box Thinking' Course

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, @iitmadras speaks about the 'Out of the Box Thinking' programme in which the candidates will be taught to find solutions to problems by "using reasoning" rather than traditional step-by-step logic".

Important Dates To Apply for IIT Madras Course

Events Dates Last date of registration 24th June 2022 Commencement of the course 1st July 2022

Important Points To Know When Applying for Out of the Box Thinking Course

The online three-month course will be held twice a year in June and January.

The course is open to students, professionals, researchers or anyone interested in the field.

There will be 20 hours of recorded video sessions, two hours per week.

The final exam will be conducted at centres in selected cities across India.

Based on the evaluation of the final exam, a certificate will be issued by IITM Pravartak.

The registration is free but to receive a graded certificate, candidates must pay a nominal fee.

How to Apply for IIT Madras Course?

The course will be offered in online mode and it will focus on teaching multiple approaches to problem-solving and is open to everyone residing in India and foreign countries. Check the steps below to know how to apply -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation - pravartak.org.in.

2nd Step - Click Registrations and then Register now on the homepage.

3rd Step - Enter the required details in the Google sheet and based on the preference choose the level.

4th Step - The login credentials will be sent to the registered email address before the beginning of the course.

IIT Madras - ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ Course Details

The course is being made available in online mode, free of cost, to everyone in India as well as in foreign countries. It will be taught by Mr. Sadagopan Rajesh, founder-director of Aryabhatta Institute of Mathematical Sciences. The final examination for the course ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ will be proctored and conducted at centres across India.

The four graded independent levels of the courses will be easily accessible to students, professionals and researchers. The Out of the Box Thinking - course is focused on multiple approaches to problem-solving and aims to present new techniques in a comprehensible manner, helping learners to deal with real-life projects.

IIT Madras Course - Multiple Approaches to Problem-Solving

The course will present multiple approaches to problem-solving, debunking a myth that problem-solving is only for a select few. With logic being the undercurrent in the study of mathematics, it is essential to develop broader thinking, through its applications in the expanding world of technology.

From solving a fun Sudoku puzzle to completing an important scheduled project, the logic of working is much more important than the arithmetic involved in it. The course will also introduce new techniques in an easy-to-understand fashion, preparing users to face real-life projects with confidence and ease.

