ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 Released, Get Direct Link Here, Download ICAI CA Exam Admit Cards at icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 (OUT): As per the latest update, the ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 has been released on 9th June 2022. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation Exam 2022 Admit Card on Thursday - 10th June 2022. The hall ticket issued by ICAI is for the CA Foundation Exam - June Session, which is scheduled to be held from 24th to 30th June 2022. Candidates who are registered to appear for the CA Foundation Exam can now download from the official website - icai.org. Alternatively, candidates can also refer to the link provided below using which candidates will be able to download their individual hall tickets easily:

Download ICAI CA Foundation Exam Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

CA Foundation Exam Dates and Time Slots

The June session exam for CA Foundation course students will be held from 24th to 30th June 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts across these dates. Paper 1 and Paper 2 of CA Foundation Exam 2022 will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM while Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM. Candidates will also be provided with around 15 minutes of additional time to read the question paper and understand it before they are allowed to start writing their answers. For more details related to CA Foundation Exam 2022 Admit Cards, candidates can refer to the link provided below:

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Cards Released - Read Official Notification Here

How to check ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 online?

Taking into account the convenience factor for the students and to ensure that they are able to obtain the CA Foundation Exam Admit Cards easily, the board has made available the hall tickets online on the official website - icaiexam.icai.org. After logging onto this page, candidates need to provide their credentials on the official website using which candidates will be taken to the profile homepage. Here they will find the direct link to download CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 for the June session. After downloading the ICAI CA Foundation admit card, candidates are advised to save it as a softcopy on their device and also take a printout of the same for future reference.

