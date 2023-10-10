IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus Set to Open in Early November, Announces Dharmendra Pradhan

IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus: Indian Institute of Technology’s offshore campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania is set to be inaugurated in early November, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister said on Thursday. The proclamation was made at a ceremony to confer an honorary doctorate on Tanazania’President Samia Suluhu Hassan by JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University).

"I am happy that the first offshore campus of any IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) is being set up in Zanzibar. I am told that IIT-Madras' Zanzibar campus is scheduled to be inaugurated early next month," the minister said.

"This institute will prove to be a milestone in educational cooperation between two nations and continents by providing students from Tanzania and other African countries access to world-class engineering and technology education, which will help in nation-building and drive economic growth, technology, development, and research and innovation in Africa," Pradhan added.

IIT Madras Set to Open Offshore Campus in Zanzibar with Prime Minister Modi's Support

As per the media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "...The announcement by IIT Madras to open a centre at Zanzibar is an important milestone for our relationship. In the field of defence, we have agreed on a five-year roadmap. Through this, new dimensions will be added in areas like military training, maritime cooperation, capacity building and defence industry. I am glad that Tanzania has decided to join the Global Biofuels Alliance launched by India at the G20 Summit’.’’

The last formality for the establishment of an offshore campus was signing an MoU which happened in July. The institute will provide two full-time academic programmes: a four-year Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and a two-year Master of Technology in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

