INI CET January 2024 Counselling Choice Filling Last Date, Get Direct Link Here

INICET 2024 Counselling: The INI CET 2024 January session counselling choice-filling process is underway. Candidates who have cleared the INICET January 2024 session exams can visit the official counselling website to enter the choices for allotment. The link for students to enter their choices for allotment will be available until 5 pm today, November 30, 2023.

According to the notification available on the official website, the link for the portal to enter the choices is available only to eligible candidates under ‘MyPage’ section which can be accessed by logging in using the credentials used to register for the entrance exam. As per the schedule available the mock round 1 seat allocation result will be available on December 2, 2023.

INI CET January 2024 Session Counselling Schedule

INI CET January 2024 session counselling schedule is provided here. Students can also check the schedule given below

Particulars Dates Choice filling for mock round November 28 to 30, 2023 Announcement of seat allocation of mock of 1st Round December 2, 2023 Choice filling for First Round December 2 to 3, 2023 Announcement of seat allocation of 1st Round December 7, 2023 Online acceptance of allocated seat December 8 to 12, 2023 Reporting and submission of documents/security deposit December 8 to 12, 2023

INICET 2024 Counselling Choice Filling

The INICET 2024 choice filling window is open until today, November 30, 2023. Students can follow the steps provided below to enter the choices for the allotment round.

Step 1: Visit the official website of INICET 2024

Step 2: Click on login link and enter the required details

Step 3: Click on MyPage and visit the choice-filling link

Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment

Step 5: Save the changes and click on the final submission link

