IP University Grants ‘One-Time Chance’ to Finish Degrees; Celebrates Silver Jubilee

IP University Silver Anniversary: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has decided to provide a ‘’one-time chance’’ to students who could not complete their degrees in the past 25 years. The opportunity is being offered as a part of Silver Jubilee Celebrations, as per Vice-Chancellor.

Mahesh Verma, the Vice-Chancellor has given information about a lot of programmes that will be happening between October 5 and 10, 2023 for IP University’s 25th Anniversary Celebrations at a press conference. He further said that IP University will honor 25 research scholars from the healthcare industry.

Silver Anniversary Celebrations Underway at IPU

The silver anniversary celebrations began in December of last year and will continue till December of this year, he said.

The institution is honoring achievement in healthcare as well as academic endeavors throughout this jubilee year. Additionally, the university will provide 25 scholarships to deserving students.

"We will be offering a one-time chance to students who, for various reasons, couldn't complete their degrees over the past 25 years," Verma told PTI as part of the university's ongoing silver anniversary festivities.

Health Mela at Talkatora Indoor Stadium Attracts Over 15,000 Visitors

At the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, the university also hosted a "health mela" where anyone could receive free health examinations, advice, diagnostic tests, and expert discussions.

Over 15000 people registered on the first day of the event. People of different ages visited for a medical checkup at more than 50- specialised medical stalls installed by known government and non-govt medical organisations.

Further remarks from the vice-chancellor said, "We have adopted 25 villages and are actively working for the welfare of the people in these communities."

