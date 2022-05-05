ISC Economics Exam 2022: Get Question Paper PDF, Answer Key link, Paper Analysis and Review Here

ISC Economics 2022 Semester 2: As per the recent updates, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12, semester 2 Economics exam was held today on 5th May. The examination was conducted across the country at various exam centres. As per experts and teachers, the economics paper was moderate. Also as per students the paper was moderate. Section C was not very difficult but it did take some time to frame answers properly, as per a student.

The exam ended at 3:30 pm and ISC 12th students and teachers have shared their feedback about Economics paper. One and half hours time was allotted to the students. An additional 10 minutes was provided to the students for reading the question paper. The students were not allowed to write during this additional time span.

ISC Economics 2022 Semester 2 Exam Analysis by Experts

The ISC Class 12 Economics question paper for the ISC Semester 2 was moderate as per experts. Students might have struggled a little but if they were clear in their concepts, they would not been able to attempt the exam. As per reports, the Economics teachers have stated that the paper is moderate but manageable.

The ISC Economics paper had two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I was theory exam comprising of 80 marks question. The exam duration is for 1.30 minutes and Paper II comprised of Project work of 20 marks. In Paper I, 20 marks question was compulsory to attend and 60 marks will consist of 8 questions out of which students will have to answer 5 questions. The detailed paper review will be shared shortly below. ISC Economics 2022 Semester 2 was held today for a total duration of 1.5 hours.

ISC Semester 2 Economics 2022 Question Paper Analysis

The ISC Class 12 Economics question paper for Semester 2 was divided into 3 sections – Sections A, B and C. Section A comprised of multiple-choice questions, true and false statements and ‘fill in the blanks’ questions which were all worth 1 mark each. Section B, ISC Class 12 students were given 2 marker questions. The questions given to the students were based on ‘differentiate between’, short explanations or simple table calculation questions.

The last section of the ISC Class 12 Exam, Section C was worth 20 marks. In this question, students were given 4 marker questions based on their ISC Economics syllabus. Students have stated that despite being able to attempt the first two sections easily, Section C took time.

ISC Sem 2 Economics 2022 Answer Key

This time, CISCE is expected not to release any answer key for the ISC class 12th Economics Paper for Semester 2. The answer key will not be released because it was a subjective paper. However, many independent coaching centres, teachers and experts might release the ISC Economics answer key and some tentative answer points.

