    CUSAT CAT UG Exam Dates 2022 Announced; Check complete exam schedule here

    CUSAT CAT 2022 UG Exam Time Table has been announced on the official website of Cochin University of Science and Technology. Students appearing for the CUSAT CAT 2022 IG Exams can check the complete details of the exams here. 

    Published On: May 5, 2022 11:05 IST
    CUSAT UG Schedule 2022

    CUSAT CAT 2022 Exam Schedule UG: The Exam Time Table for CUSAT CAT 2022 UG prorammes have been announced on the official website of Cochin University of Science and Technology. Students appearing for the CUSAT CAT 2022 exams can visit the official website of the board or click on the link provided below to check the CUSAT CAT 2022 Examination for UG courses. 

    According to the schedule provided on the official website, the CUSAT CAT 2022 exams will be conducted from June 22 to 24, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two sessions. The first session on the exams will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM while the second session will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. 

    The notification issued by CUSAT also states that candidates appearing for the JEE examinations on these days may apply for session rearrangement for CUSAT through the link which will be enabled on the candidate’s profile after the JEE admit card is issued with proof pf the same. The last date for receiving these request is  June10,  2022

    CUSAT CAT UG Exam Schedule 2022

    CUSAT PG Admit Cards

    CUSAT CAT PG Programme 2022 Admit Card is also available for download on the official website. According tp the notification provided on the official website, the link to download the admit card is available in the candidate profile. Candidates who have registered for multiple tests must note that separate Admit cards should be downloaded for each Test. CUSAT has also enabled the Mock Test link for the PG Programmes for students to practice. 

