JAC 11th Result 2022 Date: Jharkhand Class 11 Results for Arts, Science, Commerce Soon at jacresults.com

JAC 11th Result 2022 Date: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the JAC result 2022 soon for Arts, Science and Commerce. As per media reports, JAC 11th results are most likely to be announced by this week, however, an official confirmation is still awaited. Once released, students will be able to check their JAC 11th result at - jacresult.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

As per local media reports, the JAC 11th result 2022 was expected to be declared on 28th August 2022 in online mode but now it is expected to be released by this week. JAC conducted the Jharkhand Board class 11th exam for Science, Arts and Commerce in May and June 2022.

When will the JAC 11th Result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce Be Declared?

As per recent updates, the JAC 11th results 2022 were expected to be released on 28th August 2022. However, as per media reports, Mahip Kumar Singh, Secretary at JAC Ranchi informed that the JAC results for Class 11th will be declared by this week. Based on this, the JAC 11th result 2022 date is expected to be announced soon, likely by this week. As media reports, The JAC Board is in the final stages of the evaluation process. Therefore, the Jharkhand 11th result can be announced anytime this week now.

Where to check JAC 11th Result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be announcing the JAC class 11th result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce in online mode only. Students would need to enter their exam roll number to check their Class 11th results. They will be able to check the Jharkhand JAC 11th results 2022 on the websites provided below -

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

jac.nic.in

JAC Class 9th Result 2022 Announced

Recently, the JAC released the class 9th result 2022 on 26th August in online mode. As per updates, the pass percentage in the JAC Class 9 exam has been recorded at 92.27%. The girl students outperformed the boys, while the pass percentage of female students was 92.38%, male was 92.14%. A total of 4.8 lakh (4,80,102) students appeared in the Class 9 exam held in June.

