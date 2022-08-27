JAC 11th Result 2022 (Today): Jharkhand Class 11 Result Likely to be Declared Today at jacresults.com

JAC 11th Result 2022 (Today): Today will be the D-day for which students waiting for Jharkhand Class 11 Result 2022. As per the latest update, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the Jharkhand 11th Result 2022 for Inter 1st year students. The Results being declared today by Jharkhand Board is for the Term 1 Exam for Class 11 students which was held from 7th to 9th May 2022, whereas the Term 2 of the Exam was held from 16th June to 11th July 2022. Students who have appeared for this exam will be able to check the outcome of their hard work in the form of JAC 11th Result 2022 online by visiting the official website - jacresults.com. Alternatively, candidates will also be able to check their performance in the Term 1 Exam by clicking on the link provided below:

Check Jharkhand JAC 11th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Jharkhand Class 11 Result 2022 Time

While an official confirmation of Jharkhand JAC Class 11 Result 2022 is awaited from the board, reports coming from the Ranchi office has hinted that it will be declared in the afternoon. Going by the general trend followed by the council, candidates can expect the Jharkhand Class 11 Results 2022 to be declared at around 2:30 PM, according to reports. However, students should note that as of now the Council has not issued any official notification confirming the release of the JAC Class 11 Result 2022 Date and Time and the information given here is based on media reports. Therefore, students are advised to stay tuned to this page or keep checking official websites - jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

How to check Jharkhand JAC Class 11 Result 2022?

Like it is done for other results declared by Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC Class 11 Result 2022 will also be declared online and will be published on the official websites - jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Once formally declared by the council, a link to check the JAC Result will be activated on the homepage of the website and clicking on it will take candidates to a new page with input fields. On this page, candidates will be required to enter their roll number, stream etc., and submit them to retrieve JAC Class 11 Result 2022 scorecard. After checking the result virtually, students are advised to download a copy of the JAC 11th Result on their device and also take a printout of the same for future reference.

Also Read: Jharkhand 9th Class Result 2022 (OUT): Pass Percentage 92.27%, Girls Outshine Boys, Get Direct Link Here