JAC Class 8 Result 2022 (OUT): Jharkhand 8th Class Results Declared, Checking Link Soon at jacresults.com

JAC Class 8 Result 2022 (OUT): Putting an end to the week-long wait, the Jharkhand 8th Class Result 2022 has been declared today - 27th August 2022. As per the latest update, the Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the JAC Class 8 Results 2022 for the recently held school examination. As per media reports, a total of 90.33% of students have passed in Jharkhand Class 9 Results 2022 declared today. Students should note that the declaration report has been filed by media agencies and jagranjosh.com is still independently trying to verify the same. Once verified, a direct link to check JAC Class 8 Result 2022 will be activated on this page as well.

JAC Class 8 Result Link Expected Soon

As of now, the Jharkhand Board has declared the Class 8 Results online in the press meet and result link for the same has not been activated. Going by the latest update coming from Ranchi office of JAC, the Jharkhand Class 8 Result Link will be activated shortly, in next few minutes. Thereafter, candidates will be able to check JAC Class 8 Results online on the official website - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and -jac8-2022.jac-exam-portal.com. Alternatively, once published, the below-given JAC 8th Class Result link will also be activated using which students will get direct access to the marksheets.

Check JAC Class 8 Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Jharkhand 8th Result 2022 Statistical Highlights

As per the details shared by local media agencies, the overall pass percentage for JAC Class 8 Result 2022 stands at 90.33%. In terms of number of students, a total of 5,02,757 students had appeared for the Class 8 Exam held by the JAC. Of this number, 4,54,146 students were declared pass. A day before, i.e., 26th August, the Jharkhand Academic Council declared JAC Class 9 Results which saw the overall pass percentage rise to 92.27%.

How to check Jharkhand JAC Class 8 Result 2022 online?

As of now, the JAC has not made the Jharkhand Class 8 Result 2022 available online to the students via the official website. However, media reports has hinted that the JAC is working on completing the uploading of the result data on the portal following which it will be made available to the students. Once published, students will need to log onto the official websites - jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in to check their results. On the homepage of the website, students will see link for JAC Class VIII and clicking on it will take them to the page with input fields. On the page, students can enter their details exam roll code and exam roll number to retrieve Jharkhand class 8 Result 2022. After checking the result on the website, students are advised to download a copy of the same on their device and also take a printout of the same for future reference.

