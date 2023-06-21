JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 Dates Announced, Check Round 1, 2, 3 Schedule Here

JAC Delhi Counselling 2023: Joint Admission Committee has released the complete JAC Delhi counselling schedule. Earlier, only registration dates were announced, however now the JAC Delhi counselling dates for all 5 rounds and 1 spot round has been released. Candidates can check the dates online at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. As per the updates, the JAC Delhi counselling registration 2023 is ongoing. Interested candidates can apply for counselling rounds online at the official website. The last date to register for JAC Delhi counselling 2023 is June 25.
JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)
JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 Round 1
Candidates can check below the round 1 counselling dates:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result
|
June 28, 2023
|
Physical Reporting after payment of seat acceptance fee
|
June 30 to July 6, 2023
|
Seat freezing (Online through candidate’s login only) last date
|
July 6, 2023
|
Withdrawal of admission (Online through candidate’s login only) last date
|
July 25, 2023
Joint Admission Committee Round 2 Counselling Dates
As per the released date, the counselling for round 2 will commence from July 7, 2023. Candidates can check below the complete schedule
|
Events
|
Dates
|
JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result
|
July 7, 2023
|
Physical Reporting after payment of seat acceptance fee
|
July 10 to 11, 2023
|
JAC Delhi Seat freezing (Online through candidate’s login only) last date
|
July 11, 2023
|
Withdrawal of admission (Online through candidate’s login only)
|
July 25, 2023
|
New Registrations along with payment of application fee/change in preference of choice
|
July 12 to 13, 2023
|
Verification of documents (CW, Bonus & KM)
|
July 14, 2023
JAC Delhi Round 3 Counselling Dates 2023
They can check below the dates of counselling for round 3:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result
|
July 17, 2023
|
Physical Reporting after Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee
|
July 18 to 19, 2023
|
JAC Delhi Seat freezing (Online through candidate’s login only) last date
|
July 19, 2023
|
Withdrawal of admission (Online through candidate’s login only) last date
|
July 25, 2023
JAC Delhi Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 4
Candidates can check below the dates of counselling for round 4:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
July 21, 2023
|
Physical Reporting after Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee
|
July 24 to 25, 2023
|
Seat freezing (Online through candidate’s login only) last date
|
July 25, 2023
|
Withdrawal of admission (Online through candidate’s login only) last date
|
July 25, 2023
Check JAC Counselling Dates PDF Here
Joint Admission Counselling (JAC)
Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) is conducted for admission to engineering and allied courses at Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University(DSEU) and Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT). The admission to these colleges are done based on JEE Main scores.
