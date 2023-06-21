  1. Home
JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 Dates Announced, Check Round 1, 2, 3 Schedule Here

JAC Delhi Counselling 2023: Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) has released the JAC Delhi counselling dates for all the rounds. Candidates can check the JAC Delhi counselling dates for all the rounds at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. Know complete schedule here

Updated: Jun 21, 2023 19:12 IST
JAC Delhi Counselling 2023: Joint Admission Committee has released the complete JAC Delhi counselling schedule. Earlier, only registration dates were announced, however now the JAC Delhi counselling dates for all 5 rounds and 1 spot round has been released. Candidates can check the dates online at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. As per the updates, the JAC Delhi counselling registration 2023 is ongoing. Interested candidates can apply for counselling rounds online at the official website. The last date to register for JAC Delhi counselling 2023 is June 25. 

JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now) 

JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 Round 1 

Candidates can check below the round 1 counselling dates: 

Events 

Dates 

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result

June 28, 2023

Physical Reporting after payment of seat acceptance fee

June 30 to July 6, 2023

Seat freezing (Online through candidate’s login only) last date

July 6, 2023

Withdrawal of admission (Online through candidate’s login only) last date

July 25, 2023

Joint Admission Committee Round 2 Counselling Dates 

As per the released date, the counselling for round 2 will commence from July 7, 2023. Candidates can check below the complete schedule 

Events 

Dates 

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result

July 7, 2023

Physical Reporting after payment of seat acceptance fee

July 10 to 11, 2023

JAC Delhi Seat freezing (Online through candidate’s login only) last date

July 11, 2023

Withdrawal of admission (Online through candidate’s login only)

July 25, 2023

New Registrations along with payment of application fee/change in preference of choice

July 12 to 13, 2023

Verification of documents (CW, Bonus & KM)

July 14, 2023

JAC Delhi Round 3 Counselling Dates 2023 

They can check below the dates of counselling for round 3: 

Events 

Dates 

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result

July 17, 2023

Physical Reporting after Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee

July 18 to 19, 2023

JAC Delhi Seat freezing (Online through candidate’s login only) last date

July 19, 2023

Withdrawal of admission (Online through candidate’s login only) last date

July 25, 2023

JAC Delhi Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 4

Candidates can check below the dates of counselling for round 4: 

Events 

Dates 

Seat Allotment Result

July 21, 2023

Physical Reporting after Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee

July 24 to 25, 2023

Seat freezing (Online through candidate’s login only) last date

July 25, 2023

Withdrawal of admission (Online through candidate’s login only) last date

July 25, 2023

Check JAC Counselling Dates PDF Here

Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) 

Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) is conducted for admission to engineering and allied courses at Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University(DSEU) and Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT). The admission to these colleges are done based on JEE Main scores. 

