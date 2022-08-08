    JEE Advanced 2022 Registrations from today at jeeadv.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    JEE Advanced 2022 Registrations to commence from today onwards. The link for students to register for the exams will be made live at 4 PM.

    Updated: Aug 8, 2022 12:07 IST
    JEE Advanced 2022: The JEE Advanced 2022 Registrations are scheduled to commence from today onwards. Candidates who have qualified the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 and 2 Examinations and have qualified as per the eligibility criteria prescribed will be able to visit the official website and complete the registrations through the link provided.

    According to the official notification released, the JEE Advanced 2022 Registrations commence from today - August 8, 2022 at 4 PM onwards. Students eligible to apply for JEE Advanced are advised to visit the official website and complete the registration and application process. 

    The JEE Advanced 2022 Registration link will be available on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the JEE Advanced 2022 Registrations through the direct link provided here. The link will be activated as and when the registrations commence. 

    JEE Advanced 2022 Registrations (Link to be Live at 4)

    Qualifying marks to apply for JEE Advanced

    JEE Main Session 2 Results were declared by the National Testing Agency today. Along with the results students can also check here the qualifying marks required to apply for the JEE Advanced 2022 Exams. 

    JEE Advanced Qualifying marks

    How to apply for JEE Advanced 2022 Exams

    The JEE Advanced 2022 Registration link will be available on the official website from today onwards. Eligible students can visit the official website or follow the steps provided here to check the JEE Advanced 2022 Registrations. 

    Step 1: Visit the JEE Advanced official website

    Step 2: Click on the JEE Advanced 2022 Registration link available

    Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link

    Step 4: Login and fill the JEE Advanced 2922 application form

    Step 5: Submit all necessary documents and pay the application fee

    Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

    Documents to upload in JEE Advanced 2022 Applications

    When filling the JEE Advanced 2022 Applications students are also required to upload documents and certificates for the verification process. The list of documents to be uploaded are given here

    • Class 10/ Birth Certificate
    • Class 12 Certificate
    • Category Certificate
    • JEE Main Scorecard
    • PwD Certificate
    • EWS Category Certificate

