JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Kanpur to offer 10 scholarships to top 100 Rankers

JEE Advanced Result 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) will offer a unique scholarship programme- Bright Minds Scholarships for the all India top 100 rank holders of JEE Advanced entrance exam 2023. According to the officials, the scholarships will cover all the expenses of the candidates including tuition, hostel, mess, books, medical insurance & other living expenses at IIT Kanpur.

According to the reports, the scholarships would be awarded to select the candidates who would get admission into BTech/BS courses in the academic year of 2023-24. Eligible candidates will get an annual scholarship of Rs 3 lakh, which would cover their expenses during the undergraduate programme.

The Director of IIT Kanpur, Abhay Karandikar also shared a Tweet on his official account and said that he is delighted to share the Bright Minds Scholarships program by IIT Kanpur. These ten prestigious scholarships are sought-after opportunities for candidates who rank within the top 100 (AIR) in the JEE Advanced Engineering entrance exam.

He further added that this program will provide comprehensive financial coverage for their education and living expenses throughout their tenure at Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Moreover, this initiative is designed to motivate students to excel in their educational pursuits, he also added.

I am delighted to share the "Bright Minds Scholarships" program by @IITKanpur. These ten prestigious scholarships are sought-after opportunities for students who rank within the top 100 All India Rank (AIR) in the #JEEAdvanced2023 examination. This program will provide… pic.twitter.com/Nc5d6WXkwx — Abhay Karandikar (@karandi65) June 17, 2023