JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 on June 24, Check steps to download scorecard and previous years cutoff here

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 Date: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will declare the Architecture Aptitude Test result on June 24. Candidates can check their results online at the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. To download JEE Advanced AAT scorecard 2023, they have to use their login credentials: registration number, date of birth and mobile number.
Along with the result, JEE Advanced AAT cutoff is also released for all the categories. Candidates are selected based on their category-wise All India Rank secured in the entrance exam. The JEE Advanced AAT 2023 is an offline entrance exam conducted for admission in B.Arch courses offered by IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Kharagpur.
JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 Date
Candidates can check the table to know AAT results and other important dates provided:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
JEE AAT Result
|
June 24, 2023 at 5 PM
|
JEE Advanced AAT Exam
|
June 21, 2023
How to download JEE Advanced AAT Scorecard 2023?
The scorecard will include the candidate’s personal information, scores and qualifying status of the exam. To check and download the scorecard pdf, candidates can go through the steps provided below:
- 1st Step: Go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.
- 2nd Step: On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced AAT result link
- 3rd Step: A new login window will appear on the screen
- 4th Step: Enter registration number, date of birth and mobile number
- 5th Step: The result will be displayed on the screen
- 6th Step: Check, download and save it for future references
JEE Advanced AAT Cutoff 2019 of Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Candidates can check below opening and closing rank of JEE AAT 2019:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
OBC-NCL Gender-Neutral
|
4315
|
6965
|
OBC-NCL Female-Only
|
6054
|
6054
|
GEN-EWS Gender-Neutral
|
2415
|
2415
|
GEN-EWS Female-Only
|
3362
|
3362
|
OPEN Gender-Neutral
|
6601
|
19024
|
OPEN Female-Only
|
16403
|
18448
|
SC Gender-Neutral
|
2098
|
2607
|
SC Female-Only
|
1745
|
1745
JEE Advanced AAT Cutoff 2018 for IIT Kharagpur
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
OBC-NCL Gender-Neutral
|
3653
|
4354
|
OBC-NCL Female-Only (including Supernumerary)
|
5416
|
6258
|
OPEN Gender-Neutral
|
4020
|
12216
|
OPEN Female-Only (including Supernumerary)
|
7929
|
10693
|
SC Gender-Neutral
|
1925
|
2779
|
SC Female-Only (including Supernumerary)
|
2954
|
2954
|
ST Gender-Neutral
|
224
|
867
Also Read: DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2023: Deadline To Apply for Post SSC First-Year Diploma Extended till June 30
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.