JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 on June 24, Check steps to download scorecard and previous years cutoff here

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023: IIT Guwahati will announce the result of JEE Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) on June 24, 2023 online. Candidates can check their results at IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in. Check steps to download scorecard and last few year’s cutoff here

Updated: Jun 22, 2023 16:23 IST
JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 Date: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will declare the Architecture Aptitude Test result on June 24. Candidates can check their results online at the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. To download JEE Advanced AAT scorecard 2023, they have to use their login credentials: registration number, date of birth and mobile number. 

Along with the result, JEE Advanced AAT cutoff is also released for all the categories. Candidates are selected based on their category-wise All India Rank secured in the entrance exam. The JEE Advanced AAT 2023 is an offline entrance exam conducted for admission in B.Arch courses offered by IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Kharagpur. 

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 Date 

Candidates can check the table to know AAT results and other important dates provided: 

Events 

Dates 

JEE AAT Result 

June 24, 2023 at 5 PM

JEE Advanced AAT Exam

June 21, 2023

How to download JEE Advanced AAT Scorecard 2023? 

The scorecard will include the candidate’s personal information, scores and qualifying status of the exam. To check and download the scorecard pdf, candidates can go through the steps provided below: 

  • 1st Step: Go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.
  • 2nd Step: On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced AAT result link 
  • 3rd Step: A new login window will appear on the screen 
  • 4th Step: Enter registration number, date of birth and mobile number
  • 5th Step: The result will be displayed on the screen
  • 6th Step: Check, download and save it for future references 

JEE Advanced AAT Cutoff 2019 of Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Candidates can check below opening and closing rank of JEE AAT 2019: 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

OBC-NCL Gender-Neutral

4315

6965

OBC-NCL Female-Only

6054

6054

GEN-EWS Gender-Neutral

2415

2415

GEN-EWS Female-Only

3362

3362

OPEN Gender-Neutral

6601

19024

OPEN Female-Only

16403

18448

SC Gender-Neutral

2098

2607

SC Female-Only

1745

1745

JEE Advanced AAT Cutoff 2018 for IIT Kharagpur

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

OBC-NCL Gender-Neutral

3653

4354

OBC-NCL Female-Only (including Supernumerary)

5416

6258

OPEN Gender-Neutral

4020

12216

OPEN Female-Only (including Supernumerary)

7929

10693

SC Gender-Neutral

1925

2779

SC Female-Only (including Supernumerary)

2954

2954

ST Gender-Neutral

224

867

