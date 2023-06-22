JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 on June 24, Check steps to download scorecard and previous years cutoff here

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 Date: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will declare the Architecture Aptitude Test result on June 24. Candidates can check their results online at the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. To download JEE Advanced AAT scorecard 2023, they have to use their login credentials: registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

Along with the result, JEE Advanced AAT cutoff is also released for all the categories. Candidates are selected based on their category-wise All India Rank secured in the entrance exam. The JEE Advanced AAT 2023 is an offline entrance exam conducted for admission in B.Arch courses offered by IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Kharagpur.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 Date

Candidates can check the table to know AAT results and other important dates provided:

Events Dates JEE AAT Result June 24, 2023 at 5 PM JEE Advanced AAT Exam June 21, 2023

How to download JEE Advanced AAT Scorecard 2023?

The scorecard will include the candidate’s personal information, scores and qualifying status of the exam. To check and download the scorecard pdf, candidates can go through the steps provided below:

1st Step: Go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.

2nd Step: On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced AAT result link

3rd Step: A new login window will appear on the screen

4th Step: Enter registration number, date of birth and mobile number

5th Step: The result will be displayed on the screen

6th Step: Check, download and save it for future references

JEE Advanced AAT Cutoff 2019 of Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Candidates can check below opening and closing rank of JEE AAT 2019:

Category Opening Rank Closing Rank OBC-NCL Gender-Neutral 4315 6965 OBC-NCL Female-Only 6054 6054 GEN-EWS Gender-Neutral 2415 2415 GEN-EWS Female-Only 3362 3362 OPEN Gender-Neutral 6601 19024 OPEN Female-Only 16403 18448 SC Gender-Neutral 2098 2607 SC Female-Only 1745 1745

JEE Advanced AAT Cutoff 2018 for IIT Kharagpur

Category Opening Rank Closing Rank OBC-NCL Gender-Neutral 3653 4354 OBC-NCL Female-Only (including Supernumerary) 5416 6258 OPEN Gender-Neutral 4020 12216 OPEN Female-Only (including Supernumerary) 7929 10693 SC Gender-Neutral 1925 2779 SC Female-Only (including Supernumerary) 2954 2954 ST Gender-Neutral 224 867

