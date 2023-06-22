DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2023: Deadline To Apply for Post SSC First-Year Diploma Extended till June 30

DTE Maharashtra Diploma Admission 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra has extended the last date for the Post SSC polytechnic diploma course. The authorities have extended the polytechnic admission 2023 last date to June 30. Candidates who are eligible for the course can fill out the online form at: dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Earlier, the last date for the course was June 21, 2023. Till date, 115000 candidates have registered for the admission process of First Year Diploma Engineering Courses (Polytechnics).

Due to the increasing response of the candidates for admission and considering the delay in getting the caste certificate, non-creamy layer certificate, and income certificate, the date of DTE Maharashtra diploma admission 2023 has been extended. Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education, Maharashtra, Chandrakant Patil, announced the extension of the date on social media.

Higher and Technical Education Minister of Maharashtra, Chandrakant Patil’s Tweet

He tweeted that, “This year, 1,15,000 students applied for the course since the beginning of the admission process, and the response is still good. Similarly, some students are facing a delay in receiving documents like non-creamy layers and income certificates. Considering all these facts the department has decided to extend the deadline till June 30.” Check tweet below:

प्रथम वर्ष पदविका अभियांत्रिकी अभ्यासक्रमांच्या (पॉलीटेक्निकच्या) प्रवेशप्रक्रियेसाठी आजपर्यंत ११५००० उमेदवारांनी नोंदणी केली आहे. प्रवेशासाठी विद्यार्थ्यांचा वाढता प्रतिसाद पाहता तसेच विद्यार्थ्यांना जातीचे प्रमाणपत्र, नॉन-क्रीमीलेअर प्रमाणपत्र, उत्पन्नाचे प्रमाणपत्र मिळण्यास… — Chandrakant Patil (@ChDadaPatil) June 21, 2023

How To Apply for DTE Maharashtra First-Year Polytechnic Admission 2023?

The application forms for DTE Maharashtra Diploma admission is available on the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Candidates can fill out and submit the applications in online mode. Go through the steps provided below to fill up the Post SSC Diploma form 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on new candidate registration if not already registered

Step 3: After registration, candidates have to upload their required documents

Step 4: The document verification process for the same will be done both online and physically

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form

DTE Maharastra Diploma Website

This year, the directorate has developed a dedicated web portal for polytechnic courses admission. At least 328 facilitation centres have also been established in the state by the Directorate of Technical Education for the convenience of students for first-year post class 10th. Since last four years, the courses have got good response as it provides employment-based skill education.

Also Read: Special OJEE Admit Card 2023 Out, Check Steps to Download Here