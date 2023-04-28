JEE Advanced 2023 Registrations to Commence from April 30, Know How to Apply Here

JEE Advanced 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will start the registration process for JEE Advanced examination on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Once the registration link is activated, those candidates who have qualified JEE Main examination will be able for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2023 by filling out the registration form through the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in

As per the details available on the website, the examination authorities will conduct the exam on June 4, 2023, in two papers with a duration of three hours each. The paper 1 exam will be held between 9 am to 12 pm, whereas the paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm respectively.

JEE Advanced 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the JEE Advanced examination to get admission into various undergraduate engineering, science and architecture courses in IITs can check the important dates related to the entrance exam in the table given below:

Events Dates Registration Commence for JEE (Main) qualified candidates April 30, 2023 Last date to submit the online applications for all candidates May 7, 2023 Last date for fee submission May 8, 2023 Availability of admit card May 29, 2023, to June 4, 2023 JEE (Advanced) 2023 exam June 4, 2023

How to apply for JEE Advanced 2023?

Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced examination can check the steps mentioned below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit JEE Advanced's official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on JEE Advanced 2023 direct link available

Step 3: After this, register yourself using the required login credentials

Step 4: Fill out all the necessary details in the registration form and submit the fees as prescribed

Step 5: Now, go through the entire registration form and then click on the final submission

Step 6: Download the registration confirmation page and print a hard copy for future use

