JEE Main 2022 Postponed: Session 1 Deferred to June and Session 2 in July, Check Revised Schedule Here

JEE Main 2022 Postponed: NTA – National Testing Agency has decided to postpone the upcoming JEE Main 2022 Engineering Entrance Exam Dates for both sessions. As per the official update, the JEE Main 2022 Session 1, which was earlier to be held in April, has been deferred to June while the Session 2 of JEE Main 2022 has been shifted to July 2022. To confirm the development and avoid any confusion among the students, NTA has released an official notification on its website confirming JEE Main 2022 Revised Schedule. Students and candidates can check the same online via the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the official notice is also provided below as well:

JEE Main 2022 Revised Schedule – Check Official Notice Here

JEE Main 2022 New Exam Dates

As reported earlier, NTA has decided to change the exam dates for Session 1 and Session 2 of the JEE Main 2022 Examination. The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 will now be held from June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 26, 28 and 29, 2022 as compared to its earlier dates which were in April. Along similar lines, JEE Main Session 2 dates have also been changed to July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022 from their earlier timeline of May 2022.

Session Old Exam Dates New Exam Dates JEE Main 2022 Session 1 April 21, 24, 25, 29, 2022 and May 1, 4, 2022 June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 26, 28 and 29, 2022. JEE Main 2022 Session 2 May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022 July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022

JEE (Main)dates rescheduled to enable students across the country to prepare well for the exams. @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/QYABHnd7SC — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) April 6, 2022

Why JEE Main 2022 Postponed?

According to the details shared by the NTA in the official notice, the reason for the change in JEE Main 2022 Exam Dates has been the representations received from several students/candidates. The notice in this regard reads "National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 and Session 2 based on the numerous representations received from the candidates.” Many candidates had been demanding postponement of JEE Main 2022 and it to be held after CBSE 12th Exam 2022 and State Board Exams. Addressing these concerns of the candidates, NTA has decided to postpone JEE Main 2022.

NTA Helpline

With JEE Main 2022 Postponement being announced after the application process for Session 1 had been completed, many students and candidates who are already registered for the same may have some questions or queries about the revised schedule. To address those, NTA has opened a helpline where students can call or write to and get their queries resolved. For any clarifications related to JEE Main 2022, candidates can contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Application Correction Window Opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Fields Allowed to be Edited Here