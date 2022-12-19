JEE Main 2023: Aspirants demand Postponement of January 2023 Session Due to Board Exams

JEE Main 2023 Exam Schedule: The National Testing Agency has released the schedule for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Examinations. According to the dates available, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams will be held from January 24 to 31, 2023. Along with the schedule NTA has also commenced the registration process for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams.

With the CBSE 12th practical exams scheduled to begin from January 1, 2023, and the 12th Theory exams scheduled from February 15, 2023, students who will be appearing for the JEE Main and the CBSE 12th Exams have fallen into a dilemma.

Students Demand Postponement of JEE Main 2023 Session 1

Since the dates of the CBSE 12th Practical exams and the JEE Main 2023 exams are clashing, students have started demanding the NTA to postpone the Session 1 JEE Main 2023 exams. Aspirants have complained that lakhs of students have been preparing for the 12th boards and the JEE Main 2023 exams and with both the dates at such close proximity, students have been stated that a fair chance to appear for the exams has been taken away.

I request @DG_NTA to Please conduct 1st Attempt of #JEEMains2023 in april Give fair chance to droppers✌️#jeemainsinapril #JEEMain2023

India Wide Parents Association Anubha Sahai stated that students are stressed by the announcement of the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam dates. She further questioned that if the CUET exams were conducted shortly after the schedule was released then why can't the same be followed with the JEE Main exams further added that uniformity must be maintained in all the entrance exams.

It must be noted that CBSE is not the only board that will be conducting practical exams for the class 12 students. Assam Board 12th Practicals will begin on January 25, BSEB 12th Practicals from January 10, and the Telangana Board 12th practicals from January 29, 2023.

