JEE Main 2023: NCPCR Requests NTA to Reschedule Engineering Entrance Exam Dates

JEE Main 2023: As per media updates, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to change the JEE Main 2023 exam dates. Those appearing for the engineering entrance exam have also been demanding the January session of JEE Main 2023 to be revised as the dates are coinciding with CBSE pre-board exams.

Also, the All India Student's Union seeking postponement of JEE Mains 2023 exam has submitted a representation to the Ministry of Education. They stated that NCPCR has forwarded their representation to the Chairperson, NTA for consideration on humanitarian grounds in the best interest of children.

NCPCR Letter To National Testing Agency Regarding JEE Main 2023 Dates

As per the updates available, the NCPCR wrote in the letter addressed to NTA stated - “The commission has received a complaint from Mr. Navneet Kumar, Bihar stating that the dates if the JEE Main 2023 were announced one month before the final session-1. In addition, in 2020, four months prior to the exam, NTA finalised and announced dates of the first session-1.”

Remove 75 Percent Eligibility Criteria from JEE Mains 2023

The Child Rights body has also asked the testing agency to remove the 75 per cent eligibility criteria. The NCPCR also mentioned that - “Now, a notice period of one month is not sufficient and it is unjust and unfair for the 2023 aspirants. Further, as mentioned in the complaint, 75 percent eligible criteria are unfair for aspirants who took a year drop.”

JEE Main 2023

Earlier, National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main notification and application form 2023 in online mode at - jeemain.nta.nic.in on December 17, 2022. The registration link for JEE Main session 1 will remain open till January 12, 2023. As per the schedule, the JEE Main 2023 has been scheduled to be held in two sessions - the first in January and the next in April. The JEE Main 2023 will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023.

