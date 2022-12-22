WBJEE 2023 Registration To Start From Tomorrow, Apply Till Jan 20 at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2023: As per the dates announced, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will start the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023 registration tomorrow - December 23 in online mode. Candidates can fill up the WBJEE 2023 registration form at the official website - wbjeeb.in. The last date to register for WBJEE is January 20, 2023.

As per the schedule released, WBJEE 2023 will be conducted on April 30. West Bengal JEE 2023 is conducted for admission into Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

WBJEE 2023 Dates

Events Dates Availability of WBJEE application form December 23, 2022 Last date to apply for WBJEE January 20, 2023 Release of WBJEE application correction window January 22, 2023 Last day to make corrections in WBJEE form January 24, 2023 WBJEE admit card April 20, 2023 WBJEE exam April 30, 2023

How To Register for WBJEE 2023?

The registration procedure for West Bengal JEE will commence tomorrow in online mode. Candidates will have to go to the official website to fill up the online form. They can go through the steps to know how to register and fill WBJEE application form 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of WBJEE - wbjeeb.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on WBJEE Registration 2023.

3rd Step - On the new page, register by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - Now, login and fill in details, upload the prescribed documents and pay the application fees.

5th Step - After payment, submit the West Bengal JEE online form and take a printout as well.

Without paying the WBJEE application fees, candidates will not be able to submit the form. As per the updates, the application fee for WBJEE 2023 is Rs. 500 for candidates applying under General Category and Rs. 400 for those applying under SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B categories. This fee will be non-refundable.

WBJEE 2023 Application Correction Window

Soon after the West Bengal JEE registration window closes, the officials will provide the facility to make changes in the online form. The WBJEE 2023 application window will be activated from January 22 to 24. All the candidates are advised to go through the form carefully and make the necessary corrections. Once the correction window of WBJEE closes, they will not get any other chance.

