JEE Main Toppers 2022: 2 Boys from UP score 100 Percentile Marks to be among 24 National Toppers

JEE Main Toppers 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main result 2022 for Session 2 on 8th June 2022 in online mode. Along with the announcement of result, the authorities have also released the JEE Main toppers list. This year a total of 24 students have secured 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2022 examinations. In the list of 24 students, 2 boys from Uttar Pradesh - Saumitra Garg of Meerut and Kanishk Sharma of Orai - have jointly topped the state.

Of the total 24 candidates who secured 100 percentile, five of them are from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, four from Rajasthan, two from Uttar Pradesh and one from Maharashtra, Haryana, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala and Jharkhand. Check information about two JEE Main Toppers 2022 from Uttar Pradesh.

NCERT Helped Kanishk Sharma in Acing 100 Percentile in JEE Mains

Kanishk Sharma, an 18-year-old boy scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains session 2. He appeared for both JEE Main sessions held in June and July exams. However, as per media reports, he secured only 99.94 percentile in June, therefore, he decided to appear for JEE main exam in July and secured 100 percentile with 96 in Maths and 95 each in Physics and Chemistry.

Regarding his preparation strategies, Kanishk said that he prepared from NCERT books for Chemistry while for Physics and Mathematics he studied from coaching study material. He had joined a coaching institute at Kota in Rajasthan but attended online classes due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, he was focused on the JEE Mains and in the process prepared for board exams too.

After securing 100 percentile in JEE Main, he is now preparing for JEE advanced. Not only this but Kanishk also qualified in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY). He will be getting Rs.80,000 annual scholarship to pursue B.Tech or his higher studies. He is a scholar of the national talent search exam conducted by NCERT.

Balance Between Board Exams and JEE Main Preparation is the Key To Success: Saumitra Garg

Saumitra Garg, a 19 year boy from Meerut has also obtained 100 percentile and secured a place in the list of top 24 students in JEE Mains. He only appeared for JEE Main June session. As per media reports, Saumitra Garg stated - “This was just the first hurdle. The result of the JEE advanced to be held in August will be the key as on the basis of that performance, I will get admission to IIT." He has also secured 464th rank in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana.

Talking about his preparation for JEE Main, his engineering entrance preparation did help him with his board exams. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic did not hinder his preparation in any way. As per media reports, he said - “If a student is willing to study round the year, they can easily strike the right balance between board and competitive exams. While I was preparing for JEE Main, it also helped me in preparing for my board exams.”

