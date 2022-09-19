JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Allotment: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) will be announcing the JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Counselling Seat Allotment Results today. Candidates who completed the choice filling procedure for the Round 3 JEECUP counselling process will be able to check their seat allotment result through the direct link provided on the official website.

The last date for students to complete the JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Counselling Registrations was September 18, 2022. To check the JEECUP 2022 Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result students are required to visit the official website and enter the JEECUP 2022 Login credentials in the link provided.

JEECUP 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment List for Round 3 will be made available on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can also check the JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment list through the direct link available here.

JEECUP round 3 Seat Allotment List Today (Link Available Soon)

How to check the JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Counselling Seat Allotment

The JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment result will be made available on the official website of UP Polytechnic. The seat allotment list will only contain the details of those students who have been allotted seats based on the choices entered during the registration process. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Counselling Seat Allotment List.

Step 1: Visit the JEECUP official website

Step 2: Click on the JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment list

Step 3: Enter the JEECUP Application Number and Password in the login link

Step 4: The Round 3 Allotment list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JEECUP 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment list for further reference

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Round 3 of the allotment process need to complete the 3rd Round Document Verification at the district Help Centers between September 20 to 22, 2022, while the last day for students to remit the fee in the institutions allotted is September 23, 2022.

