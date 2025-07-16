Jharkhand Paramedical Admit Card 2025 Released at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in; Download JCECEB Hall Ticket

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the Jharkhand Paramedical Admit Card 2025 on its official website. Students who are going to take the paramedical entrance exam can now download their admit card online.

To download the admit card, students need to log in to the official website using their username and password. The direct link to download the Jharkhand Paramedical Admit Card 2025 is active now at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Important Note: Only students who completed their registration before the last date will get the admit card.

Steps to Download Jharkhand Paramedical Admit Card 2025

Students can easily download their Jharkhand Paramedical Entrance Exam Admit Card 2025 by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in