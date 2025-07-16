Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Jharkhand Paramedical Admit Card 2025 Released at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in; Download JCECEB Hall Ticket

Jharkhand Paramedical Admit Card 2025 has been declared by the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board on the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their username and password to download the admit card. Check this article to download admit card.

Jul 16, 2025, 17:46 IST
The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the Jharkhand Paramedical Admit Card 2025 on its official website. Students who are going to take the paramedical entrance exam can now download their admit card online.

To download the admit card, students need to log in to the official website using their username and password. The direct link to download the Jharkhand Paramedical Admit Card 2025 is active now at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Important Note: Only students who completed their registration before the last date will get the admit card.

Steps to Download Jharkhand Paramedical Admit Card 2025

Students can easily download their Jharkhand Paramedical Entrance Exam Admit Card 2025 by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Jharkhand Paramedical Admit Card 2025’

Step 3: Enter your Login ID, Password, and the Captcha Code shown on the screen

Step 4: Check your details carefully and click to Download the Admit Card

Jharkhand Paramedical Admit Card 2025: Login Details

To download the Jharkhand Paramedical Admit Card 2025, students must keep these two things ready:

  • Login ID

  • Password

Without these details, you won’t be able to get your JCECE Paramedical Hall Ticket 2025 from the official website. Make sure you enter the correct details to download your admit card easily.

