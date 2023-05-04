JIPMAT 2023 Application Edit Window Closes Today at jipmat.nta.ac.in, Know How to Edit Here

JIPMAT 2023: National Testing Agency will close the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2023 application correction window today, May 4, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the JIPMAT exam and want to modify their application form can edit the required details by visiting the official website i.e. jipmat.nta.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the examination authority will close the application correction window today, May 4, at 11.50 pm. Candidates are advised to go through the newly edited details carefully before submitting the application form.

JIPMAT 2023 Application Correction Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to edit the JIPMAT 2023 Application Form?

Candidates who are appearing for the entrance examination to get admission into five year integrated programme in management at Indian Institute of Management - Bodh Gaya and Indian Institute of Management - Jammu can follow the below-given steps to know how to edit the application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JIPMAT i.e. jipmat.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the JIPMAT correction link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, make the necessary corrections in the application form

Step 4: Go through the application form carefully after making the modifications

Step 5: Download and print a hard copy of the application form for future reference

JIPMAT 2023 Exam Pattern

The Joint Integrated Programme In Management Admission Test 2023 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Those registered candidates can check the exam pattern of the JIPMAT exam in the table given below.

Type of questions (MCQ) Total no. of Qns. Marks per Qns. Total Marks Quantitative Aptitude 33 4 132 Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 33 4 132 Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension 34 4 136 Total 100 400

Also Read: NEET Admit Card 2023 Out, Check Exam Pattern, Timings Here