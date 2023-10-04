J-K NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registration Begins for 2019 to 2022 Candidates

JK NMMS Scholarship 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is inviting applications for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS). Qualified candidates from 2019 to 2022 can apply for scholarships on the official website: scholarships.gov.in. It must be noted that the last date to apply is November 30, 2023.

JK NMMS Scholarship 2023 Apply Online Click Here

Who Can Apply for JK NMMS Scholarship 2023?

Class 9 government school students who have cleared the NMMS exam and their parental income is less than Rs 3, 50, 0000 annually are eligible to apply for scholarship. Notably, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas are not eligible for the scheme. As per JK NMMS Scholarship 2023 scheme, selected candidates will get Rs 12,000 annually.

“Besides, it is also notified for information of all the concerned candidates of NMMS exam year 2021, 2020, and 2019 who are studying in Class 10, 11, and 12 respectively during the session 2023-24 and are receipt of National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme can also submit online applications for the respective renewal installments on national scholarship portal by or before 30th of November 2023,” said an official notice.

What After Submission of JK NMMS Scholarship 2023 Application Form?

After application submission, concerned authorities will verify them by December 15, 2023. Then, level-2 verification will be done at the district level by the Chief Education Officer by December 30, 2023.

