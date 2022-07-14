JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 (Declared): Check JK Board Class 10 Results Announced for Jammu - Summer Zone at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 (OUT): If you are one of the students awaiting JKBOSE 10th Result 2022, we have some good news for you! Today afternoon, Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) declared the JL Board Class 10 Results 2022 for students of Jammu region. The latest update shared from the JKBOSE HQ has confirmed that Jammu and Kashmir 10th Result for Summer zone students has been announced today and published online in the form of digital scorecards. Students who have appeared for the annual class 10 board exam, can now check the their individual scorecards for JKBOSE 10th Results Jammu region by visiting jkbose.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check the same online is also placed below:

Check JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 (Jammu- Summer Zone) - Direct Link (Available Now)

Details Required to check JKBOSE Class 10 Results

Taking into account the ease of checking for the students, the Jammu and Kashmir Board has made the JKBOSE 10th Results 2022 for Jammu region available online on the official website. In order to check and access JK Board Class 10 Results 2022, students will be required to enter their Exam Roll Number and Registration Number on the official website.

Exam Roll Number

Exam Roll Number Exam Registration Number

Both these details, which are required to log onto the jkbose.nic.in website and check the JKBOSE Class 10 Results, are provided on the hall ticket or admit cards issued to the candidates prior to the examination. Therefore, students are advised to keep the same ready in advance, to avoid any confusion later on.

How to check JK Board 10th Result 2022 online?

With thousands of students trying to check JKBOSE 10th Class Result 2022 for Jammu zone at the same time, it is very likely that the official website may suffer from technical problems and glitches. To avoid facing any such problems, students are advised to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Log onto the official website - jkbose.ac.in

Step 1: Log onto the official website - jkbose.ac.in Step 2: Scroll Down to the notification section on the page

Step 2: Scroll Down to the notification section on the page Step 3: Locate Link for ‘Result Of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th), Session Annual Regular-2022 (SZ), Jammu’

Step 3: Locate Link for ‘Result Of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th), Session Annual Regular-2022 (SZ), Jammu’ Step 4: On the next page, enter your exam registration number and exam roll number

Step 4: On the next page, enter your exam registration number and exam roll number Step 5: Verify all the details and submit them on the website

Step 5: Verify all the details and submit them on the website Step 6: Your JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Your JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen Step 7: Download the Result Scorecard in digital format and take printout for future reference

Candidates should note that the digital scorecards being issued for JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 is provisional in nature. The final result marksheets will be issued to the students later on by the board through the respective schools from where they are registered for the exam.

Also Read: ICSE 10th Result 2022: CISCE Board Likely To Declare Class 10 Result Tomorrow at cisce.org