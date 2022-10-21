JNU 1st Merit List 2022 (OUT): JNU Releases First Merit List For UG, COP and Integrated Programmes at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU 1st Merit List 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the JNU 1st merit list 2022 today i.e - on 20th October. Candidates check the JNU merit list for admission in UG, COP and Integrated programmes at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. To download JNU UG merit list 2022, candidates will have to login with their application number and date of birth.

The last date to block seats is 23rd October 2022. Candidates securing equal or more marks than JNU cut-off 2022 will be eligible to attend the counselling. The complete JNU counselling schedule will be released soon on the official website. Only those candidates who appeared and qualified the CUET UG admission test were eligible to apply for JNU admission 2022.

JNU 1st Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check JNU 1st Merit List 2022?

As per updates, the university will release JNU UG merit list 2022 depending on the number of remaining seats available. To download the 1st merit list of JNU, candidates will have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of JNU - jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Result of list 1 for BA (Hons) 1st Year Programme through CUET - UG 2022.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the application number and password and login.

5th Step - The JNU ug merit 2022 will be displayed. Save and download the same.

What Details will be mentioned on JNU 1st Merit List 2022?

It is expected that the JNU UG merit list will likely to include the following details - candidate's name, application number, category, gender, date of birth, roll number, programme applied for, father’s name, mother’s name, marks secured by candidates in each section, total marks etc. In case of error, candidates can contact the officials as well.

