    JNU 1st Merit List 2022 (OUT): JNU Releases First Merit List For UG, COP and Integrated Programmes at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

    JNU 1st Merit List 2022 (OUT): JNU has released the 1st merit list for UG, COP and integrated programmes today on 20th October 2022. Candidates can download JNU 1st merit list 2022 in online mode for UG courses by using application no. and password at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Get details here 

    Updated: Oct 21, 2022 10:57 IST
    JNU 1st Merit List 2022 (OUT)
    JNU 1st Merit List 2022 (OUT)
    JNU 1st Merit List 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the JNU 1st merit list 2022 today i.e - on 20th October. Candidates check the JNU merit list for admission in UG, COP and Integrated programmes at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. To download JNU UG merit list 2022, candidates will have to login with their application number and date of birth. 
     
    The last date to block seats is 23rd October 2022. Candidates securing equal or more marks than JNU cut-off 2022 will be eligible to attend the counselling. The complete JNU counselling schedule will be released soon on the official website. Only those candidates who appeared and qualified the CUET UG admission test were eligible to apply for JNU admission 2022.  
     
    JNU 1st Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    How To Check JNU 1st Merit List 2022? 

    As per updates, the university will release JNU UG merit list 2022 depending on the number of remaining seats available. To download the 1st merit list of JNU, candidates will have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps provided below - 
     
    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of JNU - jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Result of list 1 for BA (Hons) 1st Year Programme through CUET - UG 2022.
    • 3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.
    • 4th Step - Enter the application number and password and login.
    • 5th Step - The JNU ug merit 2022 will be displayed. Save and download the same. 

    What Details will be mentioned on JNU 1st Merit List 2022? 

    It is expected that the JNU UG merit list will likely to include the following details -  candidate's name, application number, category, gender, date of birth, roll number, programme applied for, father’s name, mother’s name, marks secured by candidates in each section, total marks etc. In case of error, candidates can contact the officials as well. 
     

    Also Read: DU 1st Merit List 2022 Released, Download Delhi University UG CSAS 1st Allotment List at admission.uod.ac.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification